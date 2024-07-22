Council hits back at claims it is worst seaside town

Councillors have hit back after their town was named the worst seaside town in the UK.

Bangor City Council said it was “disappointed” by the negative rating announced by consumer champions Which?

The rating was based on a survey of 4,700 people about their experiences of UK seaside towns in the last year.

It saw the university city described as “drab” and “run down”.

Respondents pointed to the historic city’s cultural and heritage assets and lauded features such as the “magnificent” Victorian pier, its sixth century cathedral and stunning views of the Menai Strait.

One-star rating

Bangor was given one-star ratings for food and drink, tourist attractions, and shopping, and received just two stars for everything else.

The Gwynedd city came bottom of 100 places listed – scoring just 42%.

Wales’ best seaside town Portmeirion was scored at 83% whilst Llandudno was rated at 78%.

A statement from Bangor City Council to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, today (Monday, July 22), read: “It’s disappointing to see Bangor City named as one of the UK’s worst seaside towns.

“Such rankings often fail to capture the full picture and the unique charms that make Bangor City so special.

“Bangor City is steeped in history, and it’s with no small measure of pride that Bangor City will be celebrating its 1500 year anniversary in 2025.

“After all Bangor City is the first and oldest city in Wales.

“With landmarks such as St Deiniol’s Cathedral, Pontio arts centre and Storiel gallery and museum offering cultural and educational experiences, Bangor wears its heritage and culture with pride.

“With stakeholders Bangor University and Coleg Menai, our city is truly deserving to be known as a ‘City of Learning, Innovation and Vision’.

“The city also provides breathtaking views of the Menai Strait and serves as a gateway to the natural beauty of Eryri National Park and our forebears recognised that in lacking a suitable beach, they found the perfect solution to promenade and take the sea ‘airs’ and built our magnificent Victorian pier at Garth Point which now attracts over 80,000 visitors a year.

“These ratings can sometimes highlight areas for improvement, offering an opportunity for Bangor City to address its challenges.

“With concerted efforts from the community and local authorities, Bangor can enhance its infrastructure, promote its historical and natural attractions, and support local businesses to improve the visitor experience.

“The resilience and dedication of Bangor’s residents are crucial in transforming perceptions and showcasing the city’s true potential

“By leveraging its rich history and natural beauty, Bangor City can strive to become a more attractive and vibrant coastal destination.”

