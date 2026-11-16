Council holds behind closed-door talks on reopening Tudor manor

Senior councillors have discussed revised lease terms behind closed doors as part of efforts to reopen a Tudor manor that has been shut since 2024.

Caerphilly County Borough Council mothballed Llancaiach Fawr as part of a cost-cutting plan. The council had been spending nearly £500,000 a year subsidising the heritage attraction.

Council leaders have repeatedly said they want the venue to reopen without a subsidy, but critics have questioned the pace of progress.

Cabinet members heard an update on Wednesday 11 November after deciding that commercial sensitivities outweighed the public interest in discussing the matter in open session.

A report by the council’s monitoring officer said the update contained “personal information about the identity of the potential operator and detailed financial information about the work undertaken to date”.

The report said members would also discuss “the proposed revised lease arrangements for Llancaiach Fawr including detailed terms to achieve the alternative delivery model”.

The council said in summer 2025 that it had chosen a preferred operator. A year later, Plaid Cymru Senedd Member Lindsay Whittle, a former leader of the council’s Plaid opposition group, questioned the lack of visible progress and called the continuing uncertainty a “farce”.

“The second most important historical landmark in the county borough – after Caerphilly Castle – is lying closed and we have absolutely no idea if or when Llancaiach Fawr will reopen,” he said in August.

In response, a council spokesperson said negotiations with the preferred operator were “progressing well” and that the operator had “developed an exciting and sustainable business model which promises to breathe new life into this much-loved visitor attraction”.

The council said at the time that it hoped to make a “positive announcement about the future of Llancaiach Fawr in the near future”.