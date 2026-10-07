Council homes and transport hub development reaches construction milestone

Nation.Cymru staff

A development that will provide 44 council homes and a new bus and rail interchange has reached its highest point of construction.

The seven-storey scheme at Waungron Road in Llandaff, Cardiff, is being built on the former recycling centre site alongside Waun Gron Park railway station.

It will include one and two-bedroom council homes, commercial space and a transport hub linking bus services with the railway station.

The project is being delivered through Cardiff Council’s Cardiff Living partnership with Wates Residential, supported by £7.7 million in Welsh Government Social Housing Grant funding.

The homes will have ground source heat pumps and solar panels, designed to reduce carbon emissions and residents’ energy bills.

A new access road will connect the railway station with a dedicated bus interchange. The council says this will support journeys between communities without passengers needing to travel through the city centre.

The interchange will be able to accommodate buses serving routes running west to south, north to south and west to east across Cardiff.

Council leader Cllr Chris Weaver and cabinet member for housing and communities Cllr Lee Bridgeman attended the topping-out ceremony alongside representatives from Wates Residential, Welsh Government officials, local councillors and the construction team.

Cllr Bridgeman said: “Today’s topping out ceremony is an important moment for a development that will provide much-needed affordable homes while helping to build a greener and more sustainable Cardiff.

“These high-quality council homes will give residents access to secure, energy-efficient accommodation that is designed for the future, while also helping us meet growing demand for affordable housing across the city.”

David Bullock, Wales regional director for Wates Residential, said: “Reaching the highest point of the Waungron Road development is an important milestone and reflects the strong partnership between Wates Residential, Cardiff Council and Welsh Government.

“Together, we’re delivering 44 high-quality council homes that are sustainable, energy-efficient and affordable to live in.”

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