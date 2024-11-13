Council hopes private company can improve poor mobile signal

Richard Evans – Local Democracy Reporter

A council hopes a private company can improve mobile phone signal in an area of Wales notorious for its poor connectivity.

Conwy County Council plans to team up with communications companies in a partnership that could see technology deployed on council assets such as street lighting, improving the mobile phone network.

If the plans come to fruition, small “cell devices” would be attached to various street lights, boosting the mobile signal in the area, at no cost to the council.

The private company would then develop a contract with mobile network providers, allowing them to use the cells to improve the coverage in the area.

The plans were discussed at a cabinet meeting at Bodlondeb this week.

Broadband

Conwy’s head of economic development Elen Edwards told the chamber at the meeting that poor coverage was affecting the area’s economy.

“Conwy County Council’s digital strategy clearly identifies the importance of improving digital and mobile connectivity for residents and businesses,” she said.

“Although the fixed broadband speeds have improved in Conwy in recent years, mobile connectivity is of a variable quality, with only 61% of properties having 5G coverage, compared to 74% for Wales, 85% for the UK as a whole.

“So the issue of poor connectivity to the mobile network is a longstanding one for Conwy, and we have received numerous complaints from residents and town centre users, primarily Llandudno.

“The business sector has also raised concerns over mobile signal coverage as a number of them rely on a mobile signal to provide card payments for purchases within their premises, and previous experience of events taking place within the county points to the scale of the problem, with numbers of those attending citing connectivity issues whilst at those events.

“The issue is, therefore, close to the hearts of the people of Conwy as the impact it has on Llandudno, our primary tourist town, and other towns in the county is quite significant as well.”

Complaints

She added: “Although it is not our responsibility as the local authority to improve the private mobile network, we are keen to play a role of facilitating the improvement of signals where necessary and possible.”

Cllr Chris Cater added: “I really welcome this.

“I know the frustrations. I was at an exhibition the other week in Trinity Church, and it was packed with holidaymakers, and there were large queues to see the exhibition, and I was sitting next to two ladies who were complaining about the connectivity, so it is a problem.

“Not only for the holidaymakers but the residents as well, so I really do welcome this.”

The council says there are several companies who can install the technology, but the report states Freshwave has worked with several local authorities in the UK in a similar way.

The report also states that Conwy wouldn’t be procuring but “providing the company with an opportunity”.

Conwy then plans to publish a notice on Sell2Wales inviting any company interested to contact the council, to ensure openness, transparency, non-discrimination, equal opportunity and integrity.

Cllr Nigel Smith proposed councillors backed the plans. Cllr Cater seconded this, and the cabinet agreed to take the plans forward.

