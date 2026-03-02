Council hoping to ‘maximise benefits’ of Tour de France stage

Nicholas Thomas, Local democracy reporter.

The arrival of the Tour de France in Wales next year will be “an event of significance for everyone” in a county borough, a senior councillor has predicted.

Wales will host the third stage of the iconic cycling race in July 2027, welcoming top riders from around the world for a route stretching from Welshpool to Cardiff.

Cllr Chris Morgan, the cabinet member for leisure in Caerphilly, said the local authority plans to “maximise the benefits” of the event for residents and traders.

The opportunities are plentiful – the Tour’s Welsh stage is expected to draw 1.23 million visitors and be broadcast to fans in 190 countries, he told councillors at a meeting on Tuesday February 24.

Cllr Morgan said the local authority was setting up working groups to manage the event safely and make the most of the expected influx of visitors.

“From a business perspective, we already have a list of companies eager to engage with us from both the Caerphilly Tourism Association and Caerphilly Business Club – as well as a local market operator who is keen to provide marquees, pop up bars etc,” he said.

For residents, the local authority plans to link up with the Tour’s own programmes for event volunteers, workshops and support for young riders.

Looking at longer-term impacts, he said the event was a chance to “encourage more people to take up cycling to gain from the health and wellbeing benefits that an active lifestyle can bring”.

The council will also support community, schools and sports clubs “to benefit from the staging of the event across the county borough”.