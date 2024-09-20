Council in legal headache over future of historic Blackwood Miners’ Institute

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

A battle to save Blackwood Miners’ Institute from being “mothballed” looks set to drag on, complicated by the venue’s charitable status.

Caerphilly County Borough Council leader Sean Morgan announced today (Thursday September 19) a decision on the historic site’s future would be postponed while the local authority takes legal advice.

The council has proposed mothballing the cultural venue – which it currently subsidises to the tune of £347,000 annually – because of the need to make a further £45 million in budget savings over the next two years.

But now, a decision date has been delayed.

“As a result of the charitable status of Blackwood Miners’ Institute and the council’s role as trustees, we are currently taking advice on the most appropriate mechanism for decision-making,” he explained.

“Once this advice has been considered, we will prepare the final report and will keep the community and staff updated on this matter in due course.”

Disbelief

The news has been met with disbelief by local councillors, who opposed the mothballing plan and now feel the council has again mishandled the situation.

Cllr Nigel Dix alleged the council had “failed to do the due diligence” and is “making it up as it goes along”.

“I believe that there is a conflict of interest around this”, he said, referring to the council’s position as trustees of the institute.

Cllr Kevin Etheridge said the council should have taken legal advice before announcing its proposal to mothball the venue – which has proved controversial in the Blackwood community, prompting thousands of people to sign a petition against the move, and hundreds more to march through the town centre.

“It’s so unprofessional,” he said. “[Legal checks] should have been done before the consultation went out.

“This is more worry, more stress for staff.”

There is, perhaps, a small glimmer of hope for the future of the venue, depending on the outcome of the legal advice the council receives.

“I hope common sense prevails”, added Cllr Etheridge, describing the residents of Blackwood as having “total frustration” with the plan to close the miners’ institute.

Calls to save the venue have also drawn notable support, including from Lord Kinnock and Islwyn MS Rhianon Passmore; as well as Welsh music icons Manic Street Preachers, whose history is intertwined with the ‘Stute.

On the council’s need to save money, Cllr Morgan said: “These are very difficult things to consider, but the council is faced with unprecedented financial constraints and we must make huge savings in order to balance our budget.”

The new questions over Blackwood Miners’ Institute will not affect the imminent decisions on mothballing Llancaiach Fawr and closing down the Meals Direct service.

