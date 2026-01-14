Council in talks to provide additional learning needs base for pupils who learn in Welsh

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A consultation on setting up an additional learning needs base for pupils who learn through Welsh has opened.

A consultation is required when opening a new education establishment and is now underway after councillors, at their Tuesday, January 13 meeting said plans for a learning resource base at Pontypool’s Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw should be put to pupils, parents and the wider community.

It is intended to set up initial provision for 10 pupils, aged four to 16 which is reception class through to Year 11 of secondary school, following an assessment of demand.

Councillor Richard Clark, Torfaen Borough Council’s cabinet member for education, said the places will initially be for primary age pupils before the needs of those of secondary age are assessed.

The Labour councillor for Croesyceiliog said the proposal is a result of a review of all additional learning needs, or ALN, provision in Torfaen which identified a failure to provide through Welsh.

He said: “Students who’d normally go to a Welsh medium school were having their ALN needs dealt with in an English speaking environment, it just isn’t appropriate.”

Cllr Clark said establishing the Welsh medium provision could also “free up” spaces in the existing resource bases at English medium schools in Torfaen.

Council leader Anthony Hunt said: “I would like to welcome this. Sometimes these things can pay play out quite divisively. This, for me, isn’t divisive at all it’s about additional learning needs and providing those children whichever language they choose to be taught, or their parents wish them to be educated in, and this will free up places elsewhere.”

A drop in event is likely to be held at Ysgol Gwynllyw, in either January or February, and statuatory notices published in March or April.

Cllr Clark will make a final decision in May or June, unless objections are received which will result in the decision being taken by the cabinet.