Council intervenes over adult-themed rental property

An apartment in south Wales that caters to kinky customers and has earned rave reviews has been made to stop ‘trading’ by the city’s council.

Discreet Kinks in Newport, a one-bedroom apartment listed on Booking.com, Hotels Wales, and Last Minute Cottages, offered free WiFi, a flat-screen TV and a complimentary minibar with fridge and kettle.

The room also boasted a sex swing, handcuffs, and a bed with a cage underneath and a stock built into the footboard.

A sign above the bed read: “Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.”

The ground-floor, en-suite apartment also offered a garden, patio with outdoor furniture, and a view of the inner courtyard, as well as free public parking nearby.

Those who had booked a stay had to sign the Discreet Kinks No Responsibility Disclaimer, which included the phone number for Royal Gwent Hospital “in case of emergency”.

Booking.com helpfully added that “Couples particularly like this location — they rated it 9.7 for a two-person trip.”

The apartment’s official site explains: “Discreet Kinks offers an exclusive, fully equipped space designed for exploration, pleasure, and indulgence.

“Whether you’re an experienced player or taking your first steps into the world of kink, our intimate and secure setting ensures complete privacy and comfort.”

One reviewer who was very pleased with their experience wrote: “Positives: Lots 😈 Negatives: Nothing”.

Another said: “It was amazing. Clean and discreet and so much fun. What a brilliant idea. We felt welcomed by the owners and they were extremely professional.”

However, others were less than impressed by the apartment’s listing, largely as it is within walking distance of two primary Schools.

Natasha Asghar, Conservative MS for the South Wales East region, told the South Wales Argus: “Opening what appears to be a seedy sex dungeon rental apartment on the same street as two primary schools is totally inappropriate – especially as we do not know what sort of clientele this venture will be attracting to the area.

“Whilst what goes on behind closed doors in people’s homes is a private matter, launching a business of this nature in the heart of our community poses a whole raft of questions, including why Booking.com is even promoting it.

“It is imperative my constituents living nearby are given a say over whether they want this adult apartment on their doorstep. If they don’t, then the city council must consider next steps.”

A spokesperson for Newport City Council told the Argus: “A planning enforcement officer has contacted the owner and trading has been suspended. They intend to submit a planning application which would then be subject to consultation.”

Generally, holiday lets must submit planning applications that address whether the use of the property has changed from a residential dwelling to short-term accommodation.

Separate licensing regimes can apply to sex shops or sexual entertainment venues, where issues such as proximity to schools may be relevant.

However, Discreet Kinks appears to operate as short-term accommodation with a theme rather than as a licensed sex establishment. Planning decisions would be based on material considerations such as impact on neighbours and the character of the area, if the owners have not already made and had such an application approved.

Despite the suspension in trading, the listings for Discreet Kinks across letting sites are still up and visible, though hopeful customers are unable to book a stay.