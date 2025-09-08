Council introduces restrictions on mobile phone use in schools

A Welsh council is introducing a new policy limiting the use of mobile phones in its schools.

The Phones Out of Sight policy prohibits mobile phone use during the school day for pupils in Years 7–11, with limited use permitted for Sixth Form students within designated areas.

The policy aims to create a calm and focused learning environment while addressing concerns linked to excessive screen time by restricting the use of mobile phones.

Excessive social media

Public Health Wales’ 2025 briefing highlights rising concerns about excessive social media use and mental health and there have been several studies which have shown that overuse of mobile phones can contribute to Increased anxiety and poor sleep, lower academic performance and delayed social and emotional development

Under the restrictions, students from Years 7–11 must keep their phones switched off and out of sight from arrival until departure. Phones cannot be used during breaks, lunchtimes, or lessons (including PE and exams) and direct student–parent contact during the school day are not permitted.

For Years 12–13 limited phone use is permitted within the Sixth Form area only.

Parents

The council is also asking parents to cooperate with the policy and says that parental support is “crucial to the success of this initiative”.

Parents and carers are asked to avoid contacting children directly during the school day, using the school office instead and discuss safe and respectful mobile phone use with their children.

They are also being encouraged to help establish positive digital habits at home, including screen-free family time.

Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language, Cllr Glynog Davies said: “The ‘Phones Out of Sight’ policy is an important step in supporting the health, safety, and educational outcomes of our young people.

By working in partnership with schools and families, we can create the conditions for pupils to focus fully on their learning and development.”

Further information can be found on the Council’s website.