Council investigate land clearance concerns

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Concerns have been raised about land clearance work by a former maternity hospital where 25 houses are planned.

Residents in Glanamman, Carmarthenshire claimed small trees have been cut down on land between the former Amman Valley Maternity Hospital and a stream to the east.

Carmarthenshire Council said it has received a complaint about a potential breach of planning control and was investigating. Dyfed-Powys Police has visited the site.

The landowner and applicant for the housing development, Thomas Bros, said the work involved cutting back growth after a few years of not doing so.

Glanamman resident Gareth Williams said the clearance activity by a digger began on August 21 and continued the following day, resuming again after the bank holiday weekend. Mr Williams, of Tirycoed Road, said: “It’s heart-breaking to see,” he said.

He said he had spoken to the contractor operating the digger, the council and also contacted Senedd members and Caerfyrddin MP Ann Davies, who he said responded with an hour to offer support.

He claimed that bats roosted in trees along the bank of the stream to the east of the former hospital.