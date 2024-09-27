Council investigates multiple bullying and misconduct complaints against head teacher

Martin Shipton

Powys County Council is investigating allegations made by dozens of current and former teachers and parents that a head teacher has engaged in bullying and other serious misconduct.

Nation.Cymru is aware of the identity of the head teacher and the school, but is unable to publish their names for legal reasons.

However, we have been sent a copy of a letter sent to Emma Palmer, the council’s chief executive, by 14 named individuals. Many more are said to be prepared to give evidence to an independent inquiry.

Formal complaint

The letter, with words removed to avoid identifying the head teacher and the school, states: “We are writing to make a formal complaint against [a named head teacher] and others within Powys County Council who have worked to suppress the legitimate concerns of Powys employees.

“The head teacher] adopted a strategy engineered by biased investigating officers that became a zealous witch hunt against several staff, who remained suspended on full pay for years. Most of these allegations have proven to be unfounded, which is hardly surprising given the manner of questioning and reporting throughout all investigations. Nevertheless [the head teacher] has maintained this false narrative, resorting to behaviours from misrepresentation to blackmail, in order to thwart the legitimate concerns of anyone who dares to present an alternative view.

“Between September 2022 and July 2024 [the head teacher] continued to act in an egregious manner to implement changes in such a way as to cause detriment to the school and pupils, and cause many staff to resign, retire or go on long-term sick leave because of his threatening behaviour. In many cases he fabricated evidence, misrepresented meetings and failed to undertake his statutory duties as a head teacher to ensure that health or child protection procedures were adhered to, including matters relating specifically to his own actions and the recording of events. Any subsequent raising of concerns or complaints were sidelined, being aided and abetted by [named individual], Chair of Governors and what we consider to be an illegally functioning governing body.

“The due process of employment law, including grievance and whistle-blowing, was hindered by a group of individuals known to each other through previous employment. Some of these individuals were placed on the governing body or held significant roles within Powys Social Care and Educational Departments.

The complaint continues: “This is not the first time this pattern of behaviour has been manifested by the head teacher]. It has previously been used in schools [elsewhere].

“Our complaint is that [the head teacher’s] track record was known before being employed by Powys County Council, and he was given carte blanche to behave without restraint to remove experienced and committed staff, the pupils being collateral damage. Complaints by staff or parents have been paid lip service or ignored and suppressed within the governing body.

“There have also been bullying behaviours including against parents and pupils to hound them from the school. This situation has caused many staff to suffer anxiety, depression, PTSD and panic attacks. Many have been libelled, slandered and falsely accused in order to justify [the head teacher’s] and others’ treatment of them. Governors standing up to [the head teacher] have been subject to similar treatment.

“In our view, you should remove [the head teacher] with immediate effect. The school culture of bullying has spread to other staff and in this environment the children are at risk. Even those staff treading a fine line to remain in employment are afraid to raise concerns.

“This is not an environment that should be allowed to continue for a minute longer. Under the Chair of Governors … the governing body is unfit and should be disbanded.

“There should be a full, out of county investigation, if not a full Welsh Government review of all of Powys’ services. Of course, many will have been moved on to avoid scrutiny, but still they should be held to account.

“Staff have had years of their lives blighted and millions of pounds of council tax payers’ money has been wasted, even before anyone has been properly compensated. The reputations of ex-employees are exemplary. Reputation is something that is earned not maintained by cover up.

“All staff forced out of [the school] and many still working within the school under duress, can hold their heads up high. [The school] was a very, very special place and will remain so in the memory of pupils and staff alike. Powys County Council has been a party to its destruction. Those responsible should bow their heads in shame.

“We look forward to swift action and an investigation for the sake of the children and staff alike. The names of those believed to be responsible will be provided to any independent investigators, government officials or police.”

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “The council can confirm it has received the letter and is investigating the complaint.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

