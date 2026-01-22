Council issues statement on proposed HMOs for asylum seekers

Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh council has issued a statement regarding two HMO applications at the centre of concerns over housing for asylum seekers.

The Leader of Wrexham Council, Cllr Mark Pritchard, gave a surprise address at Tuesday’s meeting of Wrexham County Borough Council’s Executive Board where he confirmed discussions about plans to turn two former care homes – Plas yn Rhos in Rhosllanerchgrugog and Oak Alyn Hall in Gwersyllt – into houses of multiple occupancy (HMO) had involved the Home Office and its approved asylum accommodation provider Clear Springs Ready Homes.

It was the first public indication that the Oak Alyn Hall proposals were connected to providing housing for asylum seekers.

“I think it’s important we cover this with reference to the consultation from the Home Office,” said Cllr Pritchard. “Then all of our constituents across all of our wards will understand where we are as a council going through this process.

“There seems to be a lot of confusion out there on the process and who is making the decision.

“As part of the Home Office consultation process for asylum dispersal accommodation, the council has been contacted by Clear Springs regarding the proposed use for the site formerly known as Plas yn Rhos, Beech Avenue, Rhosllanerchrugog.

“Now known as Elm House, the site is intended for 35 units for families of up to two people per unit. The site is an ex-care home physically connected to a GP practice with shared parking and access from multiple directions.

“It is surrounded by residential properties with an abattoir directly opposite. There is direct access to the windows and doors of the building and it is very visible and accessible to the public.

“The consultation process requires we consult with partners including North Wales Police, the Health Authority, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and relevant departments within the council such as Housing, Education, Planning and Environmental Health.

“As an authority we also have a policy of consulting with myself, the Deputy Leader, the Lead Member and the local member. We are planning to submit a response within the timescales provided by the Home Office objecting to the proposal.

“North Wales Police, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and the GP practice also do not support the proposal.

“Our objection is based on the impact on local community safety and community cohesion and the impact on local healthcare provision.

“The shared site layout, limited parking and joint access routes create heightened risks to staff and patient safety and the safety of any potential occupants, particularly given the potential for public unrest and disturbance.

“There is a credible risk of property damage, service interruption and unsafe access during periods of tension.

“The council has been consulted by the Home Office in relation to the property on two previous occasions in 2022 and 2023 and both times we have strongly opposed the proposed use. I should advise that not all Home Office consultations go through to the procurement stage for various reasons.

“Any change in use for the building will be subject to normal planning considerations in due course. In circumstances where the Local Authority objects, Clear Springs will refer the case to the Home Office’s Asylum Adjudication Panel for their consideration.

“So the final decision lies with the Home Office. Forget all the things being said out there, the Home Office gives the final decision.

“Local members held a public meeting in Rhos on Friday, January 16 where between 700 an 900 people attended.

“Community tensions were very high with extreme concern expressed against the proposal. In addition, I understand there is an online petition opposing the development with some 5,000 signatures.”

Cllr Pritchard then turned his attention to Oak Alyn Hall, where there are plans to turn the 18-room former care home into a facility for 20 single adults.

“As with Plas yn Rhos, Clear Springs formally consulted in October 2025 regarding Oak Alyn Hall to be used as an HMO for 20 single adults.

“This information was disclosed to myself, Deputy Leader, Lead Member and local member as per procedure.

“A multi agency meeting was held in consultation with partners. A formal response was submitted to Clear Springs later in the month objecting to the proposal on the grounds of community safety and community cohesion.

“Again, Wrexham Council did not support that, we’ve objected to it and made our position very clear.

“Clear Springs submitted the objection to the Home Office’s Asylum Adjudication Panel and we were later informed by the panel that the case had been reviewed and the procurement was to go ahead despite our objections.

“Generally, the approach to asylum accommodation is that a property is purchased by an investor, who make the necessary alterations, get the relevant planning permissions or licences and then lease it to Clear Springs who run it on behalf of the Home Office.

“Officers had a meeting with representatives from the Home Office Full Dispersal Delivery Team to express our continued objection to the decision and our frustration that our consultation response had been disregarded.

“They undertook to investigate further. I also sent a letter to Welsh Government asking for their support. On November 20 we were contacted by Clear Springs Ready Homes confirming their decision to proceed with the property.

“A planning application has been submitted to the Authority to convert Oak Alyn to HMO accommodation. There is no reference to it being for asylum accommodation, however, there is no planning requirement to do so.

“Clear Springs have since confirmed that they are still pursuing the property.

“I hope that clears any confusion up over where we are and how we have dealt with the situation as an authority.

“There is tension and we want to work with everybody to take this tension away and work together to resolve this problem.”

Following Cllr Pritchard’s statement there was no debate on the matter.

Ponciau Cllr Paul Pemberton, whose ward covers Plas yn Rhos, challenged the decision.

“Can we not say anything at all Mark,” he asked. “I feel if we don’t say anything we’re not being open, honest and transparent with our constituents.

“We were told to keep quiet last week and if we had have done it would have gone under the radar so I’m very disappointed that it can’t be heard in the chamber.”

Deputy Leader Cllr David A Bithell, chairing this part of the meeting, ruled there would be no further discussion of the matter by Executive Board.