Council issues warning after residents prosecuted for assaulting staff member

A council has issued a reminder about its ‘zero-tolerance’ policy to abuse of staff after the successful prosecution of two residents.

Powys County Council reminded residents and service users that abuse, threats, intimidation and violence towards staff would not be tolerated, as two residents were prosecuted for assaulting a civil parking enforcement officer.

They highlighted that council staff work across the county to deliver vital services for residents, often in challenging and complex situations.

While the council recognises that people may feel frustrated or upset at times, this must never result in unacceptable behaviour towards employees.

Emma Palmer, the council’s Chief Executive, said: “Our staff deserve to feel safe and respected at work. They are simply doing their jobs on behalf of the communities they live in and serve.

“We will not accept staff being threatened, intimidated or assaulted under any circumstances.”

The council has a zero tolerance approach to abuse directed at its workforce, including physical violence, verbal abuse, harassment, intimidation and threatening behaviour.

Where necessary, the council will work closely with the police and take appropriate action to protect staff.

The council is calling on everyone who interacts with its services to treat employees with courtesy and respect, even when disagreements arise.

Chief Executive Emma Palmer added: “Most people engage with us politely and constructively, and we thank them for that.

“However, incidents like this are deeply concerning. Nobody should come to work fearing for their safety.”

Anyone wishing to raise concerns or complaints about council services is encouraged to do so by through their site.