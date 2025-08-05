Council kicks off search for new Chief Executive

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

A north Wales council has only just started the search for a new Chief Executive – seven months after its previous boss stepped down.

Applicants have just three weeks to apply according to a new job advert published on the council website on Thursday. Depending on their pay negotiations, the successful applicant could also become the fifth highest paid council Chief Executive in Wales.

The council’s last permanent Chief Executive – Ian Bancroft – left in November 2024. The following month Alwyn Jones, Wrexham’s Chief Officer for Social Care, was appointed Interim Chief Executive.

At the time he was appointed for six months, to give Wrexham time to conduct a thorough search for a permanent successor.

No recruitment activity

But Wrexham County Borough Council has now admitted it has carried out no recruitment activity for the key strategic role until now.

Mr Jones remains Interim Chief Executive while the search is underway.

A spokesperson for the council said: “There has been no previous recruitment undertaken this year to appoint a permanent Chief Executive.”

The last public update on the recruitment situation was given by deputy leader of the council and Chair of Wrexham’s Pay and Reward Panel Cllr David Bithell in March when he said: “It will go out to advert, both internally and externally, to make sure we will get the best candidate for the job. I would imagine that will go out late spring and then we will go through due process.

“It will take as long as it takes, we are not going to rush it because we want to make sure we get the right person.”

Audit Wales

In its Annual Governance Report – presented to Wrexham Council three weeks ago – Audit Wales highlighted the need for Wrexham Council to appoint a permanent chief executive as a significant issue.

Now it has published a job advert for the role with an advertised salary range of £139,044 to £158,433 per year. An appointment at the top-end of that salary range would make Wrexham’s Chief Executive the fifth highest paid in Wales, behind only Cardiff, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Carmarthenshire.

“The Chief Executive is a demanding role that entails a high level of commitment and involves a number of legal responsibilities,” said the spokesperson.

“The post-holder is strategically, operationally and legally responsible and accountable for a vast range of public services across Wrexham, thousands of employees and a multi-million pound budget.

“As a result, the salary has to reflect this, and it has to be competitive enough to attract the right candidates with the right experience, skills and commitment.”

Despite the weight of responsibility on the chief executive, applicants have just three weeks to put themselves forward. The closing date for applications is August 20.

Asked whether this was a suitable timeframe for the process, particularly in light of the summer recess when many council staff and potential applicants may be on holiday, the authority said time was of the essence.

“We want to get the process moving and begin recruitment sooner rather than later,” said the spokesperson. “This is the standard application window for Wrexham Council jobs, although we have the ability to extend the window if circumstances require this.”

