Council launches consultation into proposed south Wales bypass

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

New details have emerged about what the proposed new bypass in the south Wales Valleys could look like.

Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council has launched a pre-application consultation into plans for the Llanharan Sustainable Transport Corridor.

The proposed development would complete a new 4km transport corridor, with a walking and cycling route alongside, aiming to address long-standing issues with congestion, road safety, goods vehicle traffic, and air quality along the A473 through Llanharan.

Elements

The main elements of the scheme include completing a new 4km transport corridor to the south and west of Llanharan and Bryncae. Its easternmost point will be from the A473 east of Llanharan (near the existing petrol station), and its westernmost point will be at A473 New Road (near Bridgend County Borough’s boundary).

The council’s proposed project will be split into two main sections. The 1.8km eastern section will run from the A473 east of Llanharan to Enterprise Way. The 0.6km western section will improve the current route at A473 New Road between the Dragon Studios Roundabout and the county borough boundary with Bridgend – and this will include removing the sharp bend, known locally as Cow Corner.

These will be located either side of a 1.6km middle section of the transport corridor which is not being built by the council. This includes a 0.8km section that has already been built and a second 0.8km section that will be built by a housing developer – in the same timeframe of the council’s project.

The project will create new junctions with Enterprise Way, Llanharry Road, Old Llanharry Road, and the A473. Bus prioritisation measures will be included at junctions through which bus services are planned to run.

And the council said an important part of the development will be the construction of a shared pedestrian and cycle active travel path to run alongside the entire length of the 4km scheme – including several signal-controlled crossings.

The council said that acoustic fencing and planting along the road will reduce noise pollution and visual impact.

Advantages

Other advantages of the revised project that the council has mentioned include minimising construction and maintenance carbon content, avoiding losing ancient woodland, planting and habitat creation and management, providing a net biodiversity benefit, and incorporating sustainable drainage solutions to improve water quality and reduce the risk of flooding.

The project has been revised following publication of the Roads Review report in February 2023 to ensure it aligns closely with the Welsh Government’s transport policy, the council said.

It has worked alongside appointed design consultant WSP on a new proposal that aims to further enable and encourage sustainable and socially-inclusive transport.

It also places greater focus on walking, cycling, public transport, ecology, and connectivity, the council said.

The four-week public consultation will run from Monday, September 29, to Monday, October 27, online, via email, post, phone, or in person at two local public exhibition events at Bryncae Community Centre on October 7 and Llanharan Welfare Hall on October 9.