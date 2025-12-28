Council launches consultation on future of age-friendly services

Residents across Ceredigion are being invited to help shape the county’s Age-Friendly Action Plan, which will guide services and initiatives for older people over the next three years.

The public engagement exercise runs until 28 February 2026 and aims to gather views from older residents and local communities on how Ceredigion can better support people to live well as they age. Feedback will be used to co-produce a new action plan reflecting local priorities.

The consultation comes as Ceredigion faces significant demographic change. The county has one of the oldest populations in Wales, with a median age of 47.4 — well above the Welsh average of 42.8. More than a quarter of residents (26.2%) are aged 65 or over, while just 13.1% are under 15, the lowest proportion in Wales. Over the past decade, Ceredigion has also seen the greatest increase in median age of any Welsh local authority.

Councillor Alun Williams, Cabinet Member for Through Age Wellbeing and Aging Well Champion, said the consultation was a vital step in responding to those trends. He noted that Ceredigion joined the World Health Organisation’s Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities in October 2024.

Residents can complete the survey online or collect paper copies from libraries and leisure or wellbeing centres. The council’s Aging Well Project Lead will also visit community groups across the county.

The survey is available in large print and alternative formats on request.