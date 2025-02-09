Council launches fresh bid to shut leisure centre

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

A council has launched a fresh attempt to permanently close one of its leisure centre, despite the High Court having twice quashed previous attempts to shut the site, most recently in January 2025.

A new report shows the council will immediately revive plans to axe Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre, which it claims faces a hefty maintenance backlog and fails to meet its “aspirations… of providing modern, fit-for-purpose leisure facilities”.

Pontllanfraith was one of several leisure centres earmarked for closure in 2018, in the council’s Sport and Active Recreation Strategy for 2019 to 2029.

The council argues it can provide a better leisure service at a smaller number of facilities, which it claims will all be accessible for residents across the county borough.

There are also financial implications – the cash-strapped council said it operates more leisure centres than any other Welsh local authority, on a budget of £4.2 million.

The proposals to axe Pontllanfraith and its 3G all-weather sports pitch have met stiff resistance from the community, however, culminating in those legal challenges.

Equalities grounds

Campaigners were successful on equalities grounds when the High Court quashed the original move to shut down the leisure centre in 2019, and the facility then became a Covid-19 vaccine centre, but never fully reopened.

The council made a fresh move to close the site in 2023, which was approved the following March but was swiftly followed by new legal proceedings.

Legal firm Watkins and Gunn, representing the claimant, confirmed last month the council had conceded on one of the six grounds brought against it in the case.

Campaigners have long opposed attempts to shut down a centre they say is well used.

In the last full operating year before the pandemic, the facility had nearly 80,000 visitors, of whom almost two-thirds were users of the 3G pitch.

During a previous consultation, nearly three-quarters of the more than 300 respondents said the proposed closure of the facility would have a negative impact on them – and just one in ten said the impact would be positive.

Critics felt there weren’t enough sport and leisure facilities to meet demand, said there was a shortage of 3G pitches, and argued alternative sites would be “too far away”.

‘Maintenance liabilities’

The council, arguing for the closure, said Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre has “significant outstanding maintenance liabilities” estimated at £476,000, and the 3G pitch is “coming to the end of its lifespan” and would cost £280,000 to replace.

It said the nearby Centre for Vulnerable Learners, under development, will replace most of the lost facilities, including a smaller 3G pitch.

The council also said there are seven other leisure sites within a ten-minute drive of Pontllanfraith, adding “these modern alternate facilities can be operated far more efficiently”.

A council scrutiny committee is due to discuss the new proposals on February 11.

Meanwhile, a public consultation on the closure of three other leisure centres – in Bedwas, Cefn Fforest and New Tredegar – is ongoing.

To have your say, visit https://conversation.caerphilly.gov.uk/consultation-on-leisure-centres-2025

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

