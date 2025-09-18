Council launches investigation into cycleway

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A housing developer’s cycleway and footpath in a Welsh seaside town is being investigated by a local council.

Vale of Glamorgan Council is carrying out a planning investigation into the cycleway that connects the Penarth Heights housing estate in Penarth with Terra Nova Way.

The only detail on the council’s website about why the investigation is taking place is that there was an alleged failure to construct the cycleway and footway in accordance with the approved plans for the scheme.

‘Work with the council’

A spokesperson for Crest Nicholson, the company behind the development, said: “We can confirm the cycle way and footpath has been open since 2014, in-line with pre-approved plans.

“We’re happy to work with the Council and answer any queries they have in relation to this.”

Crest Nicholson submitted plans to Vale of Glamorgan Council in 2007 to build 377 new homes at Penarth Heights.

Plans were approved in 2010 and residents started moving into the estate from 2011.

Crest Nicholson submitted plans for new public infrastructure, which included the cycleway and footpath, in 2012.

On approving the housing developer’s planning application that same year, the council said the design of the path was considered to “cater adequately” for access and safety “even noting the relative steepness of the slopes of 1:12 on the path”.

Planning report

The council’s planning report at the time goes on to add: “Details of any barriers/posts for access control should be requested to ensure this safety and in the interests of good design.

“Similarly, surface materials should be clarified.

“The provision of steps and lighting may be desirable, but there is no reason in planning terms to refuse the scheme due to their omission from the details.

“Lighting, if provided at a future fate, would be assessed for its impact in terms of safety for users of the path and on ecology of the area in terms of light pollution.”

There is currently lighting on the path leading up to Penarth Heights.

However, weeds are beginning to encroach on the tarmac and some of the metal railings along the side of the path are either broken or missing.

Vale of Glamorgan Council was approached for a comment.