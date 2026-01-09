Council launches major recruitment drive as specialist school expansion ramps up

Cardiff Council has begun a large-scale recruitment campaign, as it gears up to deliver almost 500 new specialist school places for children and young people with Additional Learning Needs (ALN) over the next two years.

The drive is part of a major transformation of ALN provision across the capital, with the city council pledging to expand, realign and improve support for learners with complex needs, autism, emotional and behavioural challenges and significant disabilities.

New roles are being advertised across primary, secondary and specialist settings, with vacancies now live for teachers starting in April and September 2026.

Positions are available in both mainstream schools and specialist centres built into existing schools, as well as stand-alone specialist schools.

The recruitment push comes as demand for specialist support continues to rise.

The council says the growth has been fuelled by better diagnosis and identification, more children surviving with complex conditions, and a sharp increase in emotional and mental health needs among young people.

The council hopes the new roles will help it move towards a long-term goal of ensuring most children with ALN can access support close to home, reducing reliance on expensive out-of-area placements.

The plans form part of the city’s Education Inclusion Strategy, which commits to strengthening local provision, widening specialist capacity and supporting mainstream schools to adapt teaching, curriculum and environments for a broader range of learners.

For teachers, the council says the roles offer the chance to work in supportive, inclusive environments with access to specialist training, coaching and career progression pathways.

Catrin Llwyd, who has taught in ALN settings for nearly two decades and now works at Cardiff’s Woodlands High School, said the job is unlike any other.

“Being a teacher in a specialist setting is a unique and incredible opportunity,” she said. “Every day is different and brings joy, connection and progress. We recognise every learner’s individual needs and create a stage for them to shine. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Cardiff’s Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Sarah Merry, said investment in staff is central to meeting the city’s ambitions.

“We are firmly committed to providing truly inclusive education,” she said. “A strong, dedicated workforce is essential. To build on our excellent teaching and support teams, we are recruiting individuals who share our commitment to inclusion and aspiration.”

Teaching assistants

In addition to hiring teachers, the council will recruit around 120 ALN teaching assistants in the coming months.

Vacancies are being advertised through Eteach and Cardiff Council’s own jobs portal. Applicants are being encouraged to apply promptly due to anticipated demand.

The expansion programme will be delivered through a mixture of new-build projects and refurbishments, with the first phase of places due to open this year.