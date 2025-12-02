Council leader accused of stifling debate says motion is based on misunderstanding

Martin Shipton

A council leader has been criticised for urging all members of his local authority to block a debate aimed at protecting a Ministry of Defence training area from windfarms.

Jake Berriman, the Liberal Democrat leader of Powys County Council, has written to all councillors in advance of the December 4 full council meeting, claiming that a motion from Reform councillor Iain McIntosh is based on outdated information.

Cllr McIntosh’s motion calls for a “Statement of Common Ground” dating from 2017 between the council and the Ministry of Defence relating to a 10km “safeguarding zone” around the Sennybridge military training area near Brecon to be added to the county council’s new Local Development Plan. Among other things, the training includes the low flying of aircraft.

In his letter to all councillors, Cllr Berriman states: “I am writing now to hopefully save some time at Council next Thursday debating the motion to council regarding the Statement of Common Ground.

“The motion completely misunderstands and misrepresents the basis of the Statement of Common Ground. It, and others like it, are a means to an end and not an end in themselves.”

The council leader went on to state that the MOD was content with the existing Local Development Plan which “specifically protected their interests should any planning applications for wind farm proposals come forward. To be clear the MOD are not [asking for] this motion. They are content with the status quo.

“The planning policy team is already in contact with the MOD, who have already supported the preferred strategy of the Replacement Plan.”

Cllr Berriman concluded: “The [existing] LDP continues to fully meet the needs of the MOD, and the proper process being followed in respect of the Replacement LDP will also do so without this intervention.

“Full Council have the statutory responsibility for the adoption of the new LDP when we get to that stage and I would urge the mover to withdraw this flawed motion without debate or, failing that I call on all members to support me in setting it aside as I cannot possibly respond fully in the few minutes made available to me in the chamber.”

‘Acceptable’

In response, Cllr McIntosh sent a letter to all members of the council which stated: “I am sure that all councillors, whatever their political group, would agree that every elected member is entitled to put forward motions for democratic debate. While many of us would like more time in the chamber to discuss our motions, none of us have ever resorted to emailing every councillor in advance to lobby them for or against a specific motion. If such correspondence is now considered acceptable, I am sure many members will take the opportunity to do the same in future.

“More importantly, I am deeply concerned that the Leader has chosen to prejudge the motion and attempt to influence the vote of members before it has even been presented. It is particularly troubling given that Cllr Berriman has previously been reported in the press as advocating for Powys County Council to take a 5% stake in local energy projects – Council leader proposes 5% stake for Powys in energy projects To me, that raises very real questions about a potential conflict of interest.

“If the leader of the Liberal Democrat and Labour coalition is seeking to generate a financial return for the authority from wind turbine developments … then surely members of either political group should not be participating in or lobbying on this matter. It is crucial that the public, and our armed forces partners, can have full confidence that the Council’s position on national defence safeguarding is impartial and beyond reproach.”

‘Extraordinary’

Jenny Chryss, campaign lead for the anti-windfarm and pylon group RE-think, said: “I find it extraordinary that the leader of Powys County Council seems to be trying to stifle debate in this way. This is an extremely important issue to a lot of people, especially those living around the two proposed energy parks concerned. The fact that the 2017 Statement of Common Ground regarding the 10km zone is not included in the current LDP has caused much consternation. Local communities deserve to have this vital issue aired in public proceedings through a motion put forward by their local representative.

“For the council leader to seek members’ support to stop the motion being discussed is an extraordinary move, and troubling. Cllr Berriman could easily just give his views in a democratic way during that debate so that everyone could hear and understand his position. Many local residents will smell a very big rat if this motion is not debated on Thursday.”

Case-by-case

Cllr Berriman told Nation.Cymru: “When the Statement of Common Ground was agreed, the height of potential wind turbines was estimated at 65 metres. Now the proposals will be up to 220 metres in height.

“The Statement of Common Ground is outdated and windfarm applications can in future be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“The MoD is big enough to look after its own interests, and doesn’t need help from Cllr McIntosh.”