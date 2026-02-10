Council leader calls on WRU to rethink plan to cut Welsh rugby regions

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

The leader of a Welsh county council has written an open letter to the WRU over plans to cut the number of professional teams in Wales from four to three.

Neath Port Talbot councillor Steve Hunt, who has led the authority since 2022, said current proposals could risk disengaging a “substantial swathe” of schools, clubs, volunteers, and fans across the Swansea Bay area if taken forward, including in historic rugby heartlands such as Neath and Port Talbot.

It comes after the Ospreys owners Y11 Sports & Media were named as the WRU’s preferred bidder to purchase Cardiff last month in a development which could leave the Ospreys on the verge of disappearing.

Public backlash

This proposal has led to a massive public backlash with supporters, former players, politicians, and both Swansea and Neath Port Talbot council voicing their concerns.

In his letter Cllr Hunt of Crynant, Onllwyn, and Seven Sisters, said the current four-region model ensured players in every part of the country had a visible pathway from community rugby to the professional game with four regions maximising academy reach, player minutes, and local identity.

He also highlighted the potential social and economic impacts that could come as a result of removing the region with a loss of home fixtures that drive “substantial footfall and spending” and the Ospreys’ “extensive” community programmes that deliver measurable benefits for health, education, and inclusion.

He added he would welcome a “transparent, evidence-based impact assessment” over restructuring, with the council ready to work with the Ospreys, WRU, and neighbouring authorities to secure a sustainable future for professional rugby.

He said: “While we recognise the financial pressures on the game and the need for a sustainable, competitive structure, we strongly support retaining four regions.

“If the WRU ultimately determines that a three-region model is unavoidable we urge that Ospreys Rugby be part of that configuration.”

Legal action

The letter from the leader of Neath Port Talbot Council follows reports Swansea Council had commenced early stage legal actions against the WRU and Y11 Sport and Media.

This came after it published minutes of a meeting during which it says it was confirmed the Ospreys would cease to be a professional rugby region after next season.

In the letter Cllr Steve Hunt, added: “While we recognise the financial pressures on the game and the need for a sustainable, competitive structure, we strongly support retaining four regions. If the WRU ultimately determines that a three-region model is unavoidable, we urge that Ospreys Rugby be part of that configuration.

“…The region has nurtured and showcased world class players over the years and clearly demonstrates the importance of robust player pathways, and the investment in quality coaching, such as Alun Wyn Jones, Richard Hibbard, Shane Williams, Adam Jones, Justin Tipuric, Dan Biggar, Ryan Jones, James Hook, and Gavin Henson, among many others.”

He said: “We acknowledge the imperative to put Welsh rugby on a firmer financial footing. To that end, we would welcome:

A transparent, evidence based impact assessment of any proposed restructuring, including economic, social, participation, and performance consequences across all affected localities.

Structured engagement with local authorities and city region partners to align facilities, community programmes, and potential co investment in grass-roots and pathway initiatives.”

Their stance reflects not only the heritage of the region but also the deep concern felt across our communities about the potential loss of an institution that has delivered excellence on the field and value off it.

Neath Port Talbot Council stands ready to work with the WRU, Ospreys Rugby, neighbouring authorities, and stakeholders to secure a sustainable future for professional rugby that protects pathways, strengthens communities, and underpins national success. I would welcome the opportunity to meet at your earliest convenience to discuss how we can contribute to a constructive, long term solution.