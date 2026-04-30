Council leader confirms he is stepping down

A council leader is to step down, amid claims of a “coup” which he has denied.

The current leader of Pembrokeshire County Council Jon Harvey has confirmed he will not seek re-election at the authority’s annual general meeting in May, triggering a three-way contest for the top role.

Under the council’s constitution, the leadership is decided every two years.

Cllr Harvey, who represents Pembroke St Mary North, took up the post in May 2024 after narrowly defeating Conservative group leader Cllr Di Clements by 30 votes to 27, replacing former leader Cllr David Simpson.

Three candidates have now been nominated for the leadership election at the May 15 AGM: Cllr Clements, unaffiliated councillor and cabinet member for adult social care Cllr Tessa Hodgson, and leader of the Independent Group Cllr Anji Tinley.

The leadership change comes amid claims of internal divisions within the council’s cabinet.

Former leader of the Independent Group, Cllr Huw Murphy, alleged in a statement that Cllr Harvey had effectively been forced out in a “coup” by colleagues.

Writing in the third person, he said the situation reflected a breakdown in confidence within the cabinet and suggested some members were seeking to protect their own positions.

‘Fractured’

Cllr Murphy said: “Cllr Murphy stated that the decision confirms what many councillors already know, in that the Cabinet is fractured and no longer retains the confidence of a majority of elected members.

“He further suggests that efforts by some Cabinet members to replace Councillor Harvey is no more than a bid to maintain their own Cabinet roles and the additional allowances this attracts, which appears to be an act of considerable disloyalty towards the now outgoing Leader.

“Cllr Murphy further commented that the removal of the Leader following what appears to be a coup by other Cabinet members does not resolve many of the issues as Cabinet failure is not the fault of the Leader alone, far from it.

“The motto of Pembrokeshire County Council is ‘Ex Unitate Vires’ (in Unity Strength). It’s abundantly clear there has been no unity or strength in Cabinet for some time, rather a desire to now sacrifice their Leader on the altar of trying to save their own Cabinet positions, which is an unedifying spectacle for many.”

He added that councillors now had “a genuine opportunity” to elect new leadership, backing Cllr Tinley for the role.

Mr Harvey said: “Honestly, I had to laugh at this statement by Cllr Murphy. I’ve enjoyed my time as leader immensely and I am proud of my record but I have done a full leadership term.

“The decision to stand down and not seek re-election was mine and mine alone and I’m looking forward to supporting Cllr Tessa Hodgson at the AGM.”