Council leader defends benefits of European leadership programme

The leader of a city council has defended a decision to join a European leadership programme, which he argued has helped develop job opportunities for young residents.

Newport was one of 30 cities chosen last year to take part in the Bloomberg LSE European City Leadership Initiative.

The programme focuses on professional leadership and management, and is designed for public officials and political leaders.

Conservative councillor Ray Mogford has called for evidence “that there has been or will be a real benefit from this participation”, however.

In a written question to the council leader, he asked who from Newport had attended the programme and what they had learned.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, who leads the Labour-controlled council, said the programme “represents an ongoing opportunity to explore ideas and learning with other European cities facing similar issues and opportunities to Newport”.

So far, Newport’s representation on the programme has consisted of Cllr Batrouni, the council’s chief executive, and senior officers – and this participation “will continue in the coming months”, he added.

“Work to date has focussed on project conception, development and inception, particularly around support for young people entering the labour market,” explained Cllr Batrouni.

“This is currently being incorporated into our work and skills activity, youth progression framework and the overarching anti-poverty strategy, and supports the approach we have adopted through the No One Left Behind fund.”

The fund is designed to reach communities where residents feel they have missed out on previous regeneration efforts, and is currently being trialled in the Duffryn area of the city.

“More broadly, the programme has highlighted an alternative approach to project delivery, which we are currently assessing against the work of our transformation programme with the aim of enhancing our current project management methodology,” added Cllr Batrouni.