Council leader facing no-confidence motion over ‘short-sighted’ library closures

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Critics of “short-sighted” library closures are planning a no-confidence motion against Caerphilly County Borough Council’s leader, Cllr Sean Morgan.

Cabinet members agreed earlier this month to shut ten libraries and develop “hubs” offering a wider range of services at fewer locations.

The libraries will be axed by August 31, despite a community campaign to save them and cross-party support from backbench councillors to postpone closures and work with residents to find alternative solutions.

‘Short-sighted’

“Labour pretends to be a listening council but they really aren’t interested in the public’s views and just ignores them,” said Plaid Cymru group leader Cllr Lindsay Whittle.

“This decision is so short-sighted. To quote Oscar Wilde, Labour knows the price of everything but the value of nothing.”

He added: “Sean Morgan needs to go – and go now – because he has failed the people of Caerphilly who he’s supposed to represent. Labour is removing opportunities from young people by closing local libraries and that is a disgrace.”

Responding to those comments, Cllr Morgan told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Yet again, Cllr Whittle is trying to score political points while ignoring a £29 million black hole in funding for this council.”

Caerphilly Council has forecast a £29 million budget shortfall for the next three years, and senior councillors have frequently said “difficult decisions” are necessary to plug the funding gap.

“It’s very easy for opposition parties to promise to spend money that isn’t there and to ignore the fact a council is legally bound to deliver a balanced budget each year,” Cllr Morgan added. “I look forward to defending Cllr Whittle’s notice of no confidence at full council.”

Bedwas Leisure Centre

Cllr Whittle, who expects the matter to be debated at a council meeting in July, also criticised a recent decision to close a leisure centre in Bedwas in 2027 and reduce the opening hours at Cefn Fforest and New Tredegar.

The Plaid group’s deputy leader, Cllr Charlotte Bishop, added: “Labour is presiding over a complete lack of democracy. They ignored the views of the public, Plaid councillors, trade unions and even Labour members.”

However, cabinet members claim the new hub model is working and has already proved a success in Rhymney, where footfall has reportedly nearly doubled since the library reopened in January 2024, offering a wider range of council and third-sector services.

Similar hubs will now be developed in Bargoed, Blackwood, Caerphilly town and Risca – and smaller hubs will open in Newbridge and Ystrad Mynach.

The council will effectively save around £500,000 annually by closing libraries in Aberbargoed, Abercarn, Abertridwr, Bedwas, Deri, Llanbradach, Machen, Nelson, Oakdale and Pengam.

Following the decision, Cllr Carol Andrews, the cabinet member responsible for libraries, said the council would go on to develop a Community Outreach Service for “smaller village locations”, and would “work with local communities” on opportunities for them to take over the closed libraries.

