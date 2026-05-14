Council leader keen for ‘constructive challenge’ of decisions at future meetings

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A council leader said he hopes to encourage “constructive challenge” from peers during future meetings.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said he will propose allocating more time at meetings for other elected representatives to scrutinise decisions and policies.

Currently, one prepared question can be asked of the leader at monthly meetings of the full council.

But this could increase to three under Cllr Pritchard’s proposals, which he will set out at the authority’s annual general meeting later in May.

He will also propose that the three main scrutiny committees can each call the leader to answer questions at one meeting each year.

This will “further strengthen the accountability of the leader of council to the three scrutiny committees,” said Cllr Pritchard.

“I am committed to delivering positive change for the residents of the county borough and, as leader of the council, I need to be held accountable on policy to ensure we are doing this,” he added.

“It is important that the leader, whoever he or she is, be held to account on the direction of the council. I’ve discussed these changes with scrutiny chairs, and all are on board.”

Cllr Pritchard also noted he had held regular question and answer sessions with the public, “so increasing the engagement with elected members is also important”.

He added: “I will be holding the new Plaid-led Welsh Government to account on the list of pledges they have committed to, so it is only fair I apply the same scrutiny to myself. Democracy is best when there is constructive challenge at all layers of government.”