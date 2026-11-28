Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

A council leader will ask the Welsh Government whether there is any need to have a Regional Partnership Board.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet on Tuesday, November 24, councillors received the annual report for Powys RPB for 2025/2026.

Powys RPB is the statutory legal body, established in April 2016 by the Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act.

Its key role is to identify key areas of improvement for care and support services in Powys and to identify integration opportunities between social care and health.

The board brings together local authority and health board leaders, Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO), the third sector and private organisations which deliver care.

Following the presentation of the report, Cllr Jake Berriman (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod North) said that it was an “ongoing confusion” to him that he chairs the Public Service Board (PSB), which brings together public bodies and the voluntary sector, while also having an RPB.

Cllr Berriman said: “Whilst now we have a new government in Cardiff that is keen to review practices that have become embedded over time, I would welcome the opportunity to look again at the partnerships we are involved in to ensure we continue to get best value out of them and are driving the agenda that is relevant and important to us.”

He explained that he was not trying to “take away” from the results and activities that had been described in the report.

Cllr Berriman said: “I would like to reflect whether or not this is the best way to continue to go forward.

“Reflecting on the (PTHB’s) Better Together consultation that we have currently, the sense that I have of the deficit of dialogue in recent times over framing services that take into account social care and health that could have come out of the RPB and haven’t.”

He said that these issues “still need addressing” as public bodies “seek to improve the whole system”.

“And drive down costs together rather than simply shift costs from one public entity to another,” said Cllr Berriman.

Cllr Berriman continued: “So I do question going forward whether this is the best mechanism that we have or whether we need to petition the government to think again on what regional model might work for us in this space.”

Earlier, RPB lead Joe Wellard had highlighted key parts of the report.

Mr Wellard said: “From a children and families perspective, the Start Well element of the RPB supported over 8,000 children, young people and family members.

“This included Edge of Care support for 563 children and that helped families remain together, and children stay safely at home where appropriate.

“It’s really important we work with children and families at the earliest possible moment to stop needs escalating into a more serious crisis.”

He explained that another “key priority” for the RPB is to help unpaid carers.

Mr Wellard said: “More than 2,500 carers were supported through information, direct assistance and wellbeing activity, and also the development of planned emergency respite.

“Take-up of that has been good so far to help them take micro-breaks to support their own health and well-being.”

Cabinet members noted the report.