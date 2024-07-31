Council leader quit after bin changes backlash

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

The leader of Flintshire Council has resigned from his role with immediate effect amid a backlash over changes to the frequency of bin collections.

The decision by Labour’s Ian Roberts was announced by the local authority today (Tuesday, 30 July) after he held the top political position for just over five years.

Rumours of the move first began circulating during a tense meeting held yesterday, where a bid to stop controversial plans by the Labour-led administration to introduce three-weekly black bin collections was rejected.

It came as opponents widely criticised the proposed change from fortnightly collections after calling them in for further scrutiny.

During the debate, Cllr Roberts hit out at the public backlash to the decision, which he said had seen a senior officer receive a death threat and councillors verbally abused in the street.

WhatsApp

It’s understood a group WhatsApp message was sent to Labour members later in the meeting, informing them of his intention to quit.

The Flint Castle ward representative was then seen handing a note to the council’s chief executive Neal Cockerton, before leaving the room.

The authority said deputy leaders Dave Hughes and Christine Jones would take on his role for the time being following the start of the summer recess.

It comes at a time when the organisation is facing a predicted budget gap of £37.7m for the next financial year.

In a statement confirming Cllr Roberts’s resignation, a council spokesperson said: “It has been confirmed that the leader of Flintshire County Council has stood down with immediate effect.

“In a resignation letter to the chief executive Neal Cockerton, Councillor Ian Roberts said it has been an honour to serve as leader of Flintshire County Council.

“He will continue to serve as councillor for Flint Castle ward.

“Interim arrangements are likely to involve the current deputy leaders working closely together in a job share role.”

Petition

More than 3,300 people signed a petition against changes to bin collections ahead of yesterday’s meeting of the environment and economy scrutiny committee.

It came after concerns were raised that it would see large piles of rubbish dumped in the streets, causing odour issues and attracting vermin.

Officers previously recommended a switch to monthly collections in an attempt to improve recycling rates in the county after being threatened with a fine of £1.2m by the Welsh Government for repeatedly missing targets.

Cllr Roberts tabled a late amendment at a cabinet meeting earlier this month to change the frequency to three weekly to try and reach a compromise.

Addressing the public response at yesterday’s scrutiny meeting, Cllr Roberts said: “Some of the language that’s been used in this debate concerns me very greatly and the social media storm that’s arisen because of this concerns me as well.

“Some councillors have been verbally abused in the street and on social media and are now not comfortable going out within their own communities. This is totally unacceptable.”

Death threat

He said an officer had received a death threat as part of the debate that went on.

“As members across this chamber, we should not be wantonly stoking this fire,” he added. “This proposal is not life changing.”

Cllr Roberts was originally appointed as council leader in April 2019, taking over from Aaron Shotton.

Speaking after his election as leader, Cllr Roberts spoke of the need for unity.

However, his own decision to resign comes just two months after five Labour members left to form their own group following claims their views were being ignored.

Reacting to his departure, members of the Flintshire People’s Voice group called for a “serious shake-up” after casting doubt over the existing administration’s abilities.

A spokesperson said: “We have serious concerns about the level of competence within the Labour cabinet and believe a full overhaul must be the new leader’s first item of business.

“Equally, the new leader cannot be someone whose fingerprints are all over the disasters of the last few months – from the Aura contract, to bin collections, to the refusal to start work immediately on a new LDP.

“Without a serious shake-up, Labour’s next leader in Flintshire cannot expect an easy ride.

“While we have had our differences with Ian Roberts’ leadership of the council, we recognise his service and wish him well as he moves on.”

The group’s decision to quit left Labour short of an overall majority, with 27 councillors on the 67-member authority.

It means the party is currently reliant on the support of members of the Eagle independent group to make decisions.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat councillors have welcomed Cllr Roberts’s resignation after describing the bin decision as “shambolic”.

Cllr David Coggins Cogan: “Flintshire’s own action plan to increase recycling was based on education and enforcement.

“Instead, Labour in Flintshire capitulated wholesale to Welsh Government interference and residents of Flintshire are now paying the price with three-weekly collections.

“The leader is right to resign after such a shambolic and botched decision-making process.”

Yesterday’s attempt by opposition councillors to send the bin decision to a full council meeting to be examined failed after the vote was tied at six-all.

Labour committee chair David Evans used his deciding vote to ensure it was not referred back.

The move to three weekly collections will now proceed, with timescales to be announced at a later date.

Both Cllr Roberts and the Labour group have been asked to comment on his resignation.

