Council leader refuses to rule out tourism tax introduction

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A council leader has refused to rule out introducing the Welsh Government’s new tourist tax when the powers become available to councils.

The Senedd has passed legislation that will allow each local authority in Wales to introduce a tourist tax if it wishes in the form of an additional charge per person per night booking overnight accommodation from campsites to luxury hotels.

Newport City Council has already ruled out the charge while Monmouthshire County Council’s Labour leadership has said it has no plans to do so during the existing council term.

But Torfaen Borough Council leader Anthony Hunt would only say his council would follow the process, set out in the legislation approved by the Senedd in July, which requires a consultation before a charge is introduced.

Consultation process

If every council in Wales agreed to introduce the charge it’s estimated it could raise as much as £33m a year to invest in services and infrastructure to support tourism.

Independent councillor Nick Horler, who represents Blaenavon which is a World Heritage site recognised by United Nations cultural body UNESCO, asked Cllr Hunt if Torfaen would be introducing the tourist tax.

Cllr Horler said: “While the earliest it could potentially start is in April 2027 it would be good to understand Torfaen council’s position.”

Cllr Hunt replied: “Torfaen council will follow the process set out by the Welsh Government when the bill received royal assent. The first stage of that is to run a consultation process to get the views of the sector in Torfaen.”

The tax, officially known as a visitor levy, will introduce a £1.30 per visitor per night charge on overnight stays with the rate for hostels and campsites set at 75 pence per visitor, per night. There would be an exception for under 18s staying at hostels and campsites only.

