Council leader resigns after drunken night of ‘heated political discussions’

I think it is important that I respond fully and put my side of events on record, particularly as some of the allegations and the way they have subsequently been characterised do not accurately reflect what happened.

Firstly, I fully accept that I drank far too much alcohol at what was a private, invitation-only social function. I became very intoxicated and, as a result, I did fall over later in the evening. I am not proud of that and I accept that, as someone holding a senior elected position, I should have exercised better judgement.

However, I did not “brag about drinking a whole bottle of gin”. I did say that I had drunk a considerable amount of gin, but this was in the context of explaining why I was so intoxicated. The event was a private social function, and I accept that I drank considerably more than I should have done.

I also strongly refute the suggestion that I criticised the Welsh language or described spending on the Welsh language as a “waste of time”. I have always been a strong supporter of the Welsh language. My three children have attended Welsh-medium schools, I have personally undertaken a year-long course to learn Welsh, and throughout my time at Neath Port Talbot Council I have actively promoted and supported the Welsh language.

Indeed, when I was an opposition member of the Council, I sat on a Task and Finish Group looking specifically at promoting the Welsh language, at a time when the Welsh Government had launched its ambition to increase the number of Welsh speakers substantially. My record on supporting the Welsh language is therefore a matter of public record.

What I did discuss at the gathering was my disagreement with a number of Welsh Government spending decisions and policies. That included wider questions around funding, the Revenue Support Grant and Additional Learning Needs provision, among other matters. My criticism was directed at particular policies and funding decisions, not at the Welsh language itself. I strongly object to my political disagreements being represented as opposition to the Welsh language.

I also accept that, because I was heavily intoxicated, I became involved in heated political discussions with political leaders, particularly members of Plaid Cymru. I was talking about the political party I have registered, the Wales Communities First Independent Party, and I accept that I made a comment about wanting to “wipe out” Plaid Cymru politically. That was an inappropriate political comment made while I was intoxicated, and I accept responsibility for it. It should be understood in the context of political banter and disagreement at the end of a long evening, rather than as a threat or anything other than a political statement.

The following morning, I unreservedly apologised to the Plaid Cymru Group Leader and asked that my apologies be conveyed to anyone else who I may have offended during the evening.

There were also personal circumstances behind my behaviour which I believe are relevant context. The role of Council Leader is extremely demanding and carries a significant level of pressure and responsibility. Alongside the pressures of the role, I have been dealing with a number of family matters. On this particular occasion, I allowed myself to use the social event as an opportunity to switch off from those pressures and, regrettably, I drank far beyond what was sensible.

That explains the circumstances; it does not excuse my behaviour. I accept that I should have exercised better judgement.

It is also important to distinguish this one evening, when I was clearly intoxicated, from my conduct and ability to carry out my responsibilities when sober. Throughout my time as Leader, I have worked extremely hard on behalf of Neath Port Talbot and have always understood the responsibilities that come with holding the position.

I am also aware that a coalition meeting subsequently took place to discuss my conduct. However, I had already reached my decision to resign as Leader for the personal reasons I had discussed with the Chief Executive. My decision to step down was not taken because I no longer cared about the Council or its communities, but because I recognised that I no longer had the time and personal capacity required to give the role the commitment and attention it deserves.

I subsequently sought views from senior colleagues within the Welsh Local Government Association regarding the events of the evening. I understand that Andrew Morgan, who was also present and with whom I returned to the Marriott Hotel later that evening, described my conduct as exemplary apart from the fact that I was drunk. I also spoke publicly at the event and was very complimentary about both Andrew Morgan and Mark Drakeford, recognising their contributions to Welsh local government and public life.

I accept without reservation that becoming as intoxicated as I did was unacceptable and not something I am proud of. I have apologised for my behaviour where appropriate.

What I do not accept is the suggestion that the incident demonstrates that I do not support the Welsh language. That is simply not consistent with my record, my family’s experience of Welsh-medium education, my own efforts to learn Welsh, or the work I have undertaken during my time in local government.

Political disagreement is a normal part of democratic life. I am entitled to disagree with the policies and spending priorities of the Welsh Government and political parties, just as they are entitled to disagree with mine. I regret that those political disagreements became part of an evening when I was far more intoxicated than I should have been.

I hope this response provides a fairer and more accurate account of what took place. I accept responsibility for my own actions, but I also believe it is important that the circumstances are properly understood and that political disagreements are not presented as something they were not.