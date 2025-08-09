Council leader shortlisted for Senedd candidacy
Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter
The leader of Cardiff Council has been put on Labour’s shortlist of candidates running in the next Senedd election.
Cllr Huw Thomas, who became the local authority’s youngest leader in 2017, confirmed this year that he would put himself forward as a potential candidate in the elections on May 7, 2026.
A number of other Cardiff councillors have also been selected alongside Cllr Thomas in Labour’s shortlist for a seat in the Caerdydd Penarth constituency.
Caerdydd Penarth, made up of what used to be Cardiff West and Cardiff South and Penarth, is one of 16 new constituencies that will be contested through a totally different voting system.
‘Vision’
In a statement on social media, Cllr Thomas said he is running because he believes he has got the “experience and vision to make a difference in our constituency”.
Originally from Aberystwyth, the ward councillor for Splott was first elected to Cardiff Council in 2012.
When asked in September 2024, Cllr Thomas refused to say whether or not he would stand in the 2026 Senedd elections.
This changed when he was asked again in June 2025.
The current Senedd constituency members for Cardiff West and former First Minister, Mark Drakeford, has already confirmed that he won’t be seeking re-election.
Vaughan Gething
Senedd constituency member for Cardiff South and Penarth, Vaughan Gething, also said he won’t be running again in 2026.
The three other Labour Cardiff councillors joining Cllr Thomas as shortlisted candidates for Caerdydd Penarth are Cllr Peter Bradbury, Cllr Kanaya Singh and Cllr Helen Gunter.
Cllr Bradbury is the ward councillor for Caerau and a cabinet member for childrens services, tackling poverty and supporting young people.
On his register of interests on Cardiff Council’s website, it states that he works as a researcher for Labour Cardiff West MP Alex Barros-Curtis. He has held office as a councillor since 2012.
Cllr Singh has represented the ward of Riverside since 2017 and Cllr Gunter was elected as ward councillor for Butetown in the most recent local government elections in 2022.
When people go to the polls next year, they will be voting using the closed list proportional representation system.
Six Senedd Members will be elected to each constituency and the Senedd will be expanded to 96 members instead of the 60 that currently sit.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
36 more unelected members!! What the hell for? More jobs for relatives and friends. This should be stopped and a survey held to establish whether the general publuc agree with this farce.
Music degree, sorted a few free-bikes, got into a council that fills hotels with druggies.
Never worked in the real world, hence the typical character that falls into the senedd.
We waited centuries for self governance, then it’s hijacked to be a refuge for failures.
This misunderstands what government actually is. Almost all of the real work is done by civil servants, and self-governance means these are mainly people from Wales working in Wales, rather than Etonians working in Whitehall. The job of the people we elect is simply to supervise the civil servants on our behalf, and to make the laws necessary for them to deliver our priorities.
The public elected two parties in 2021 that had committed to this, so there was a super majority to expand the Senedd. So it does have a solid mandate. The thing that doesn’t have a mandate is the electoral method Labour insisted upon. Critics of the Senedd winge it doesn’t do a good enough job yet constantly insist it shouldn’t have the resources to do any better. In theory the expansion would result in increased talent pool and scrutiny – that’s the good thing. Our national Parliament needs more lawmakers than the average county council, really don’t see why this… Read more »
So we can expect to see a huge efficiency improvement in the way the Senedd is run. But, if the situation does not improve, will they get rid of the newbies?