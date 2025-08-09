Council leader shortlisted for Senedd candidacy

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

The leader of Cardiff Council has been put on Labour’s shortlist of candidates running in the next Senedd election.

Cllr Huw Thomas, who became the local authority’s youngest leader in 2017, confirmed this year that he would put himself forward as a potential candidate in the elections on May 7, 2026.

A number of other Cardiff councillors have also been selected alongside Cllr Thomas in Labour’s shortlist for a seat in the Caerdydd Penarth constituency.

Caerdydd Penarth, made up of what used to be Cardiff West and Cardiff South and Penarth, is one of 16 new constituencies that will be contested through a totally different voting system.

‘Vision’

In a statement on social media, Cllr Thomas said he is running because he believes he has got the “experience and vision to make a difference in our constituency”.

Originally from Aberystwyth, the ward councillor for Splott was first elected to Cardiff Council in 2012.

When asked in September 2024, Cllr Thomas refused to say whether or not he would stand in the 2026 Senedd elections.

This changed when he was asked again in June 2025.

The current Senedd constituency members for Cardiff West and former First Minister, Mark Drakeford, has already confirmed that he won’t be seeking re-election.

Vaughan Gething

Senedd constituency member for Cardiff South and Penarth, Vaughan Gething, also said he won’t be running again in 2026.

The three other Labour Cardiff councillors joining Cllr Thomas as shortlisted candidates for Caerdydd Penarth are Cllr Peter Bradbury, Cllr Kanaya Singh and Cllr Helen Gunter.

Cllr Bradbury is the ward councillor for Caerau and a cabinet member for childrens services, tackling poverty and supporting young people.

On his register of interests on Cardiff Council’s website, it states that he works as a researcher for Labour Cardiff West MP Alex Barros-Curtis. He has held office as a councillor since 2012.

Cllr Singh has represented the ward of Riverside since 2017 and Cllr Gunter was elected as ward councillor for Butetown in the most recent local government elections in 2022.

When people go to the polls next year, they will be voting using the closed list proportional representation system.

Six Senedd Members will be elected to each constituency and the Senedd will be expanded to 96 members instead of the 60 that currently sit.

