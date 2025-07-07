Council leader slams ‘scandalous’ delays to long-promised road project

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Stalled plans for a long awaited bypass to ease traffic congestion has been hailed as “scandalous” by a council boss.

Cyngor Gwynedd’s leader, Cllr Nia Jeffreys also expressed concern that the Welsh Government’s investment in transport schemes in rural areas of Gwynedd was “completely inadequate and unfair”.

She was giving an update on discussion over the blighted Llanbedr-bypass project, whilst answering a question raised by the Harlech and Llanbedr Cllr Gwynfor Owen, during a full council meeting on Thursday, July 4.

Review

A £14m bypass for Llanbedr was initially approved in March, 2020 but was cancelled in November, 2021, in a review – costs for road are now estimated at £32m.

A ‘low-speed’ road plan to “relieve pressure” on the village had been mooted previously with £400,000 on the cards for it to progress.

But then, it was announced by the government in June, that funding applications would now need to be submitted to the Corporate Joint Committee for North Wales, made up of other local authorities, which had allocated £100m for the region’s transport.

Scores took to social media to vent their views and a Senedd Member Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Mabon ap Gwynfor, had called for the Welsh Government’s “commitment” to the scheme.

The council website says it is currently “collaborating with partners” to identify a transport solution.

Discussions

On Thursday, Harlech and Llanbedr’s Cllr Owen requested an update on Council’s discussions with the Welsh Government.

He asked for a pledge from the council leader to “push for the money” and thanked all those who had worked towards the project, including the former council leader Dyfrig Siencyn.

Councillor Jeffreys thanked him for the question.

“We fully understand and acknowledge the significant interest in this long-standing issue which Cyngor Gwynedd has been actively seeking to take forward over an extended period.

“Officers from the Council continue to lead and play a key role in the multi-agency working group which includes Welsh Government officials to identify a transport solution to alleviate Llanbedr’s traffic problems.

“There are monthly meetings of the working group which oversees and monitors the work and progress on the project as it progresses through the WelTAG process in line with Welsh Government requirements.

“WelTAG being the Welsh Transport Appraisal Guidance which is used in the development and appraise transport proposals promoted or funded by the Welsh Government.

“The two primary purposes of WelTAG are to enable the most beneficial scheme to be identified and to allow the comparison of schemes on a

like-for-like basis.

“As part of the application for Welsh Government funding to continue with this work in Llanbedr for this year, a funding profile for the costs of the whole scheme were noted.

“If a new road would be the solution after following the WelTAG process, it is estimated that the cost would be around £32 million. As yet, this funding has not been confirmed.

“As part of the ongoing engagement work, events are being held with local stakeholders in Llanbedr as the WelTAG process progresses.

“The next one is anticipated to be in September to report on the results of the WelTAG 2 recommendations”.

Newsletter

Information was being “shared” with the Llanbedr community in a regular newsletter and details published on a dedicated webpage on the Council’s website: ‘Llanbedr: Improving transport’.

She went on: “The Chief Executive and I, along with Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, met on Tuesday morning, June 17, with Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport to discuss the scheme and more specifically the financial position to fund it”.

“Following this, a letter has been sent jointly from the Chief Executive and myself to the Cabinet Secretary.

“It has expressed a general concern that the level of Welsh Government investment in transport schemes in rural areas such as Gwynedd is completely inadequate and unfair,” she said.

“This in no way meets the expectations or requirements of our local communities nor indeed the aspirations set out by the Welsh Government itself in strategic documents such as Llwybr Newydd.

“In particular, the question has been asked, what is the situation in

terms of the availability of funding and the route to deliver the Llanbedr transport project.

“I will of course ensure you are updated when a response is received”.

She added she was happy to pursue the matter saying it is “scandalous, what has happened in Llanbedr, not only for the village, but for the whole of Meirionnydd and Wales.”