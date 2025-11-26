Council leader urged to apologise for ‘horrendous’ treatment of family

Martin Shipton

Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas has been urged to apologise personally for a catalogue of failure and negligence that led to a family living in a home considered unfit for human habitation,

The council’s Liberal Democrat opposition leader Rodney Berman said both Cllr Thomas and Cllr Lynda Thorne, the cabinet member for housing, should say sorry for what he described as the most horrendous Ombudsman’s report he had read since becoming a councillor.

The Public Services Ombudsman’ for Wales’ investigation into Cardiff council uncovered the devastating impact on a tenant whose property was allowed to fall into “an appalling state of disrepair”.

The complainant, dubbed “Ms C” reported how the council did not respond to her concerns about leaks and mould at her property.

She also complained that, after the property was identified as “not fit for human habitation”, the council did not carry out repair works quickly nor make reasonable efforts to provide alternative accommodation for Ms C’s family.

The Ombudsman found that the council was aware of the presence of damp and mould in April 2021 and over several years Ms C had made multiple reports of a significant leak from the bathroom causing damage to the kitchen ceiling.

The leak led to major issues with damp and mould in the property over a period of years, and ultimately led to a gaping hole forming in the property’s kitchen ceiling with water cascading over live electrical fittings and on to surfaces.

This was further compounded by what was described as a chaotic and dysfunctional process by which the authority considered if the family should be temporarily re-housed once the property was judged as no longer being fit for human habitation.

The Ombudsman noted that the damp and mould present in the property posed significant hazards to the health of the family, some of whom suffered from asthma. The condition of the property also impacted on the family’s mental health. The report makes clear the family had to endure months without access to a home which was fit for them to live in.

Unsuitable accommodation

Ms C and two of her daughters and her elderly mother spent many months living in unsuitable conditions.

Ombudsman Michelle Morris said: “The damp and mould posed significant hazards to the health of Ms C and her family, and damaged or destroyed many of the family’s possessions.

“The despair of living in such poor conditions over a long period appeared to have contributed to the slow disintegration of the family unit to the point that all family members had moved out.”

Ms Morris made a number of recommendations, all of which Cardiff council accepted.

These included apologising to Ms C and providing her with £3,000 in financial redress.

Additionally, Cardiff council was asked to provide the Ombudsman with evidence of review outcomes and action plans, including responses to the thematic disrepair and damp report.

It was also asked to identify any other tenants affected by systemic issues and provide redress where needed, and to carry out an equality impact assessment of its repair and damp and mould policies.

Poor service

A Cardiff council spokesperson said of the report: “We acknowledge the findings of the Ombudsman’s investigation into our Responsive Repairs Unit (RRU) and fully accept all recommendations made in the report.

“The service provided to the contract holder was poor and fell well below the standards we expect. We apologise unreservedly for this, and for the impact it had on her and her family.”

Cllr Berman spoke out after the recently published report was considered at a meeting of the council’s governance and audit committee. He said: “I have never read such a horrendous Ombudsman report in my time as a councillor. The way this family suffered at the hands of the council is unforgiveable. It was a clear catalogue of failure and negligence by Cardiff Council.

“I appreciate that on the recommendation of the Ombudsman, the council’s chief executive has apologised to the family affected. However, I am not aware that any of the Labour politicians in charge of the council have also done so.

“I don’t think this is good enough. We are supposed to be a ‘member-led’ council and the councillors in charge should take responsibility. I am therefore calling on the council’s leader, Huw Thomas, and the Cabinet Member for Housing, Lynda Thorn“We must also ensure steps are now taken so these horrendous failures could never be repeated. I will be looking for reassurance in coming months that all the Ombudsman’s recommendations have been properly and promptly addressed.”

Cllr Thomas and Cllr Thorne have been invited to comment.