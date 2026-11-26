Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

The draft Welsh Government budget would leave a council with a budget gap of more than £20m, its leader has warned.

Councillor Ann Crimmings, leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council, has called on the Welsh Government to protect local government as much as possible and for clarity on specific grant funding.

She also said the cost of living pressures limit the scope to raise additional income through council tax and that using reserves is not the answer

Last week the Plaid Cymru led Welsh Government published its first full draft budget detailing how more than £28.2bn will be spent in 2027-28.

The core grant to councils is set to go up 2.8%, or £176m, with every local authority getting at least 2.5%.

Now the draft budget has been published the process of scrutiny begins before the final budget is presented in the new year.

Cllr Crimmings, Labour, said: “This year’s draft budget comes at a time when local government continues to face significant cost pressures and growing demand for services.

“We recognise the wider fiscal challenges facing our economy and hope that, in the coming weeks, the Welsh Government will protect local government as far as practicable, recognising the vital role councils play in delivering the essential services people rely on every day.

“At the level currently proposed in the Welsh Government’s draft budget, however, local government will face significant challenges, with the proposed settlement leaving this council with a budget gap of more than £20m.

“Ahead of the Senedd determining the final budget, I hope the Welsh Government will reflect on the essential role local government plays in prevention, helping to reduce pressure on health and care services.

“Funding for additional learning needs should be additional and recurrent, reflecting the specific and sustained pressures councils face in this area.

“We also need clarity as soon as possible on specific grant funding that supports a number of core services, more than 650 council jobs and hundreds more across commissioned services.

“The continuing cost-of-living pressures facing our residents and communities also limit the scope to raise additional income through council tax.

“Council reserves are not the answer. Most are already committed to one-off infrastructure projects and improvements, including significant ongoing investment in schools, roads and residential care for older people.”

Welsh Government cabinet minister for finance Elin Jones said in the Senedd Siambr that the local government settlement recognises the vital role that councils play in supporting communities across Wales.

She said local authorities deliver many of the services people rely upon everyday from education and social care to housing, leisure services and local infrastructure.

She added that in a year where the Welsh Government’s budget faces a 0.5% real-terms cut they’ve chosen to ensure that local government gets a real terms increase.

“We know of the pressures facing every local authority and we will set a funding floor so that every council will receive at least 2.5% from the outset.”

She said: “This budget is a break with the past. It is a reset in how Wales spends public money, and it lays the foundations for everything this government wants to achieve over this Senedd term, including a stronger NHS, support for local councils and more help with childcare.

“Public finances are tight. We are improving efficiency and productivity across the public sector, so that we can protect the services people rely on, and we are taking difficult decisions now so that the years ahead are easier.

“Because this is a multi-year budget, we can build our priorities steadily and sustainably over the whole Senedd term, not just one year. It also gives our public services the planning certainty they have long asked for.

“This budget concentrates resources where they will make the biggest difference to people’s lives and we will make every pound count. We will be judged on the outcomes we achieve for the people of Wales, not by how much is spent.”

The budget also includes: