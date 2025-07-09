Council leaves it late to approve bus funding

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

Councillors have narrowly voted in favour of providing the £1.349 million needed to fund the new bus timetable preferred option.

But many opposition councillors felt aggrieved that the extraordinary Powys County Council meeting was held on Friday, July 4, the last possible date to sign the paperwork that allows the new seven-year contracts to come into force on September 1.

The preferred option will provide for longer distance services connecting the five “sustainable Powys” hub towns and then travelling on to larger towns and cities that Powys residents need to get to for health, education and other services that are not available in the county.

The changes would provide longer hours and weekend services,

This option which had been backed by the Liberal Democrat/Labour cabinet last month, needs an extra £2.354 million on top of the basic £5.442 million.

To help fund this year’s contract the council needed to find £1.349 million from several internal budgets.

This is a process known as a virement and the sum could only be agreed at a full council meeting.

Plaid Cymru group leader, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan said: “Why are we having this discussion at such a late stage.

“It’s highly unfortunate and some would say unprofessional that we’re having such an important discussion on multi-million-pound contracts at the very last minute.

“It’s been known for months when the new contracts would be in place.

“We’ve been railroaded into a take it or leave it situation, and we should have had more time.”

Cabinet member for Highways, Transport and Recycling Cllr Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat) said: “I am really disappointed that you think this is unprofessional.

“I think it’s been one of the most professional processes I have seen in this authority.

“We’ve looked at the really extensive contracts we have with local providers, making sure we can extend wherever possible our existing (bus) network and deliver on what people asked for.”

Cllr Charlton stressed: “It’s been through the full democratic process, it’s been through scrutiny, cabinet and has been out to engagement.”

Cllr Gareth E Jones (Powys Independents) believed that funding the bus services from next year onwards could result in a: “two per cent increase in Council Tax.”

Cabinet member for Finance, Cllr David Thomas said: “It’s a premature to suggest that it will be funded from Council Tax as we don’t know what (financial) settlement we’ll receive from the Welsh Government.”

He explained that departmental savings, and the government funding floor agreed earlier this year could all be considered to help fund the bus contracts in the longer term.

While opposition councillors continued to attack the proposal Liberal Democrat councillors came out to defend it.

Cllr Glyn Preston (Liberal Democrat) said: “One of the largest villages in Wales (Trefeglwys) not served by a bus route, is now going to be served by one.”

Cabinet member for legal and regulatory services, Cllr Richard Church (Liberal Democrat) pointed out the “cross party” Economy Residents and Communities scrutiny committee had supported this option after they discussed the report last month.

“We should be shouting from the rooftops the fact that we are bringing back Sunday and evening services,” said Cllr Church.

Eventually a vote was held which saw 25 councillors vote in favour of the virement, 21 vote against it and one councillor abstained.

