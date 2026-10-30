Council makes changes in bid to make it easier for residents to recycle

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh council has made several changes in a bid to make it easier for residents to recycle including the acceptance of soft plastics.

The biggest change Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council has made is the introduction of accepted soft plastics into the council’s clear bag recycling service.

That means plastic bags and wrappings can now be placed into people’s clear recycling bag.

From now on, residents can recycle a range of accepted soft plastic items through their regular kerbside collection, alongside paper, cardboard, cans, cartons, bottles and jars.

Accepted soft plastics include everyday items such as bread bags, fruit and vegetable bags, salad bags, frozen food bags, cereal box liners, multi pack wrapping (no silver lining) and kitchen and toilet roll wrapping.

The council said that recycling should be clean, empty and dry before being placed in their clear bag.

The council has also made changes to paper recycling with paper no longer needing to be separated into its own bag.

It is also encouraging residents to recycle their pumpkins, leftovers, peelings and party food in their food waste caddies.

The changes form part of the council’s wider “Recycling in RCT is Seriously Easy” campaign promoting the three key recycling services available to residents which are

Food Caddy. Recycle. Repeat.

Clear Bag. Recycle. Repeat.

Green Sack. Recycle. Repeat.

In terms of other waste services, green waste collections will move to a bookable service from Monday, November 23 until Monday, March 15.

Residents can continue to book collections as needed throughout the winter by visiting www.rctcbc.gov.uk/Greenwaste.

All community recycling centres across Rhondda Cynon Taf have now moved to winter opening hours.

Winter opening hours will remain in place until Monday, March 29, when sites will return to their summer opening schedule.