Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A local council’s deputy leader has dismissed concerns a Welsh county could become a ‘Wild West’ for developers if it does not immediately begin working on its next Local Development Plan.

Newly elected Cllr Josh Swash – representing Higher Kinnerton – brought a Notice of Motion to the council calling for Flintshire County Council to protect the county from overdevelopment by immediately starting work on the new LDP which is due to come into force in 2030.

He also proposed Cabinet should speed up LDP planning process – publishing a strategy for greater community involvement by December this year, requesting candidate sites in the first quarter of 2027 and committing to having a draft plan ready by the first quarter of 2029.

That would be a record time to put together an LDP but Cllr Swash said it was what residents of the county wanted.

“I move this motion to protect all of our communities from the prospect of inappropriate speculative over-development,” he said. “My community took the time to put together a community plan because residents wanted a meaningful say in where future housing should go in our village.

“This motion isn’t about NIMBYism – (Not In My Back Yard) – or opposing housebuilding for the sake of it. My residents are not opposed to new housing.

“They recognise that homes are needed, but they also believe, quite rightly, that they deserve a say in how their community grows, where that housing is located and what that means for the future of their village.

“The previous housing plans (The UDP and LDP) were adopted 11 years late and eight years late respectively. That is simply not acceptable by anyone’s measure.

“What does that failure mean for communities like mine? It creates uncertainty and opens the door to the return of the Wild West of speculative development where houses are built because this council has failed to do its job and have a plan in place on time.

“The overwhelming majority of residents who myself and my colleagues in the Flintshire People’s Voice party spoke to in the recent by-election campaign raised concerns about overdevelopment.

“Not because they want to pull up the drawbridge, but because they understand that poorly planned speculative development can fundamentally damage the character, infrastructure and fabric of communities.”

Speculative development

He was backed by fellow FPV Cllr Alasdair Ibbotson.

“My community of Pennaforth has been badly hit by speculative development over a number of years,” he said. “We have seen the wrong type of houses built in the wrong place.

“We have seen consequences of this not just in particular strain on local public services, but also on basic infrastructure. They have been borne by the people who live in the village – both existing residents and new residents who have bought into these estates – and by the public sector.

“They have not been borne by the developers who have made a fortune out of building these developments and that is plain wrong. If you cause a problem, you should cover the consequences. But that is not the planning regime under which we live.

“For a period when this council did not have an adopted plan, developments have been built without the support needed to sustain them. Since the Millennium we have had 19 years without an up-to-date plan in place which makes a mockery of the planning system.”

Misleading claim

Deputy Leader of Flintshire County Council Cllr Richard Jones said his claims were ‘misleading’ however adding: ‘the Wild West does not exist here in Flintshire’.

“So the years 2000 and 2015 were the commencement dates of the UDP and Flintshire LDP respectively,” he said. “Although both plans were adopted well into their stated time periods, it’s misleading to characterise them as late solely by reference to those dates.

“The council did have a development plan in place during both these periods. The Alyn and Deeside Plan was in place along with the Clwyd County Plan and that remained part of the statutory development plan until the UDP was adopted.

“Subsequently the UDP remained part of the statutory development plan until the LDP was adopted, so there was a plan at every point. The speculative housing pressure referred to arose principally because the council could not demonstrate a five-year housing supply – not because we didn’t have a plan.

“There is no risk to residents of being overrun with speculative development – the Wild West does not exist in Flintshire.”

After elections

Cllr Chris Bithell said that despite the denials, he felt the motion was a NIMBY move.

“The suggestion is that we should actually be starting on this plan immediately,” he said. “Well, we are. The development of the plan will take place after the elections next year.

“Welsh Government seems to be under the impression we can produce a local plan in four years. No authority in Wales has done that.

“On calling for more consultation there is already consultation with the public regarding local plans. It’s built into the whole development plan system.

“NIMBYism has been mentioned and that’s what this is known as. Local communities like to be able to say, no, we don’t want this in our area. If it’s going to some other members area or some other community, they don’t care.

“We need housing for people to live in. We need affordable housing – but in order to achieve that you have to allocate land because nobody’s discovered a way of actually building homes for people without land being available.

“These are some of the difficult decisions we have to make.”

The motion was defeated 31 votes to 24.