Council moves forward with anti-racism strategy

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Members of a south Wales council have discussed a new anti-racism strategy and action plan that is expected to be taken forward later this year.

The draft strategy has been designed to establish Neath Port Talbot’s “position and journey” in becoming an anti-racist organisation.

A report given to councillors said it aligns with the strategic equality plan Let’s Be Fair 2024-28, the Future of Work Strategy, and the Welsh Government’s anti-racist Wales action plan.

It was approved to cabinet at a scrutiny meeting in July 2026 following a discussion from members of the performance and resources scrutiny committee.

Speaking as part of the report the chief executive of Neath Port Talbot Council Frances O’Brien said: “This strategy is the next step in our commitment to zero tolerance of racism in our organisation.

“As an inclusive employer of choice we believe in equality for all.

“This principle is fundamental to attracting, retaining, and developing our employees.

“By embracing diversity we can better serve our community and foster a culture of inclusion and respect.”

While council bosses in attendance were supportive of the plan councillor Tim Bowen raised a question over the wording of a section which defined anti-racism.

He referenced a particular a line which said: “An anti-racist approach also puts emphasis on white people educating themselves about racism rather than expecting Black, Asian, and minority ethnic people to do this for them.”

Cllr Bowen said he felt this should be altered to remove the specific reference to white people and reflect that all people should educate themselves about racism.

Officers said the anti-racism definition in the report had come from Welsh Government though added they did not believe it inferred white people were racist.

Cllr Suzanne Paddison said with the majority of people in Wales being white it was important to focus on educating the majority rather than the minority.

Cllr Sean Pursey added he was comfortable with how it was written and would not support any changes to the wording.

The approved draft which will now be taken to council includes a number of steps such as providing anti-racism training across the council workforce and delivering regular awareness events.

It will also look at strengthening representation of ethnic minority staff within senior leadership roles and establishing robust governance structures with progress reports to the council’s member equality panel and strategic leadership team.

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