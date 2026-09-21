Council ‘not currently in a position’ to decide on visitor levy

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A decision on whether to introduce a visitor levy in a north Wales county looks set to be delayed after a public consultation attracted almost 7,000 responses.

Following a “significant response” to a public consultation, with 6,856 responses, Cyngor Gwynedd said it now needs more time to fully assess the details.

Initial analysis of data had showed strong opposition by businesses and visitors, while local residents were split on the tourism tax.

The levy is due to be discussed at a full council meeting of Cyngor Gwynedd on Thursday, September 24.

A report states: “The decision sought is to accept the report; and agree to receive a complete report to decide whether or not to introduce a Visitor Levy in Gwynedd once the analysis, consideration and response to the content of the Consultation have been fully and appropriately completed.”

The Council was due to present a report on September 24, 2026, and to provide a 12 months’ notice to the Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) over an intention to introduce the Levy, to allow its collection from October 1, 2027.

There are only two opportunities in any year to submit notice of an intention on April 1 or October 1.

The public consultation had run from May 20 to July 26, 2026, and had been extended by 11 days, following a request by the Gwynedd and Eryri 2035 Partnership, at special meeting to discuss the levy on June 12, 2026.

Considering the extension, and the high number of responses received, and the range of issues raised, the report stated it was “not currently in a position to make a decision”.

It had received “clear legal advice that it is not possible to proceed with a decision on the levy in September, 2026″, as originally intended, as it had “not been possible to analyse, process and consider all the consultation responses within the available timeframe”.

It added: “The full range of information, factors and evidence in response to the consultation has not yet been prepared and presented in a form suitable for submission to the Council.

“Consequently, the Council would not be able to give the matter full consideration before reaching a decision.”

The report noted the response to the public consultation had been “significant” and “exceeded expectations.”

A total of 6,856 responses were received after views of residents, businesses, visitors and stakeholders were sought, and was considerably higher when compared with the 2,000 responses received on Anglesey, and 1,300 in Conwy.

Based on initial analysis, figures had shown, 48.7% of Gwynedd residents had supported the Visitor Levy proposal, with just slightly fewer at 43.5% opposing.

Only 14.7% of businesses had supported it, while 79.5% had opposed and only 10.7% of visitors had supported, whilst 79.9% opposed.

When considering the overall response, including visitors, residents and businesses, 22.7% supported the Visitor Levy Proposal and 68.5% had opposed.

The report noted: “It should be remembered that this was not a consultation on whether respondents were ‘for’ or ‘against’ the Gwynedd Visitor Levy Proposal. Rather, it was a consultation to identify the potential impacts of introducing a Visitor Levy in the County and to assist in reaching a decision.”

It was proposed that a report be presented to a meeting of the full council asking it to decide whether a Visitor Levy should be introduced in Gwynedd, once the work of “analysing, considering and responding to the consultation was completed”.

“As a result of the delay to the timetable, it is not currently possible to determine when the relevant notice can be submitted to the Welsh Revenue Authority.

“This will depend on when the report is presented to the Full Council, and on the Council’s decision as to whether a Visitor Levy should be introduced in Gwynedd.”

The levy would charge a nightly rate, for people staying overnight in visitor

accommodation, such as hotels, bed & breakfast, self-catering accommodation, holiday caravans, campsites, hostels and shared accommodation.

Fees for hostels, shared rooms and tent pitches would be 75p + VAT (£0.90) per person per night, whilst most other types of accommodation; hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravans etc, would be charged at £1.30 + VAT (£1.56).

Exceptions would include visitors under the age of 18 and staying in tent pitches or shared accommodation, and where a stay lasts more than 31 nights within a single booking. and where accommodation was emergency or temporary housing arranged by a local authority.

Money raised from the levy would be reinvested locally to support communities, culture, the Welsh language, the environment, facilities and infrastructure.

The move comes after neighbouring Conwy councillors agreed to defer introducing a visitor levy following their own public consultation, which also found overall opposition to the proposed charge.

Conwy councillors said they wanted to wait for further evidence and practical experience from other Welsh councils before deciding whether to proceed.

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