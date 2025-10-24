Council obtains closure orders against four vape shops

A Welsh council’s Trading Standards Team has obtained four closure orders against vape shops trading in the county borough.

A District Judge at Swansea Magistrates Court approved the three-month closures of Vape Land, Commercial Road, Taibach, Vape Zone, Queen Street Neath, Classic Vape, Station Road, Port Talbot and Pontardawe Vape, James Street Pontardawe under Section 80 Of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

It is the second time Vape Land has been issued with a closure order in the last 6 months.

These premises had been found to be selling counterfeit and illicit (non-tax paid) tobacco and cigarettes as well as illegal and oversized vapes on a number of occasions over the past two years.

Test purchases

An Officer from Neath Port Talbot Council’s Trading Standards Team gave the District Judge a brief history of each business, explaining that a series of test purchases had been made at each of the premises and during a succession of inspections at each of the premises illegal products had been discovered.

In September 2025, South Wales Police, Neath Port Talbot Council Trading Standards and Waste Enforcement Officers conducted inspections at the premises which led to vapes, leaf tobacco and cigarettes being seized.

The District Judge was further told more complaints were received regarding the sale of non-compliant single use vapes, cigarettes and tobacco and the sale of vapes to people under 18.

The District Judge agreed to the closure orders at hearings on 9 and 16 October 2025 after being told by the investigations officer it was the council’s view that unless the shops were closed the nuisance would not stop.

Despite being contacted and notified of the Council’s intention to apply for Closure Orders, the owners of Vape Land, Vape Zone and Pontardawe Vape did not attend their respective hearings.

Classic Vape’s new owner contested the application for a Closure Order, but the Judge accepted the council’s argument that there was a pattern of the business changing hands at regular intervals, often after inspections by Trading Standards had been conducted.

Single-use vapes

The sale and supply of single-use (disposable) vapes across the UK became illegal on June 1, 2025. This ban applies to all businesses, both online and in-store, regardless of whether the vapes contain nicotine.

The rationale behind the ban is to address the environmental impact of disposable vapes, which are often discarded improperly and contain harmful substances. The ban also aims to protect children and young people, as disposable vapes are seen as appealing to underage vapers.

Non-compliant single use vapes of the type found at Vape Land are often in colourful, child-appealing packaging and flavours. The consequences to the mental health of the impressionable children purchasing these vapes can be long term and very serious.

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, Cllr Cen Phillips said: “Using the tools that are available to them Trading Standards work hard at protecting the public and the vulnerable from illegal tobacco and vape sales.

“Considerable work has gone into obtaining these closure orders, and the team will continue to use the resources at their disposal to combat this illegal trade.

“I would urge anyone who cares about their community and their children’s health to report any information they have relating to illegal tobacco or vape sales.”