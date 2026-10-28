Council office in mid Wales could become police station

Elgan Hearn – Local Democracy Reporter

A county council office in mid Wales could become a police station if plans are approved.

Dyfed-Powys Police have lodged an application with Powys planners to change the use of the authority’s office at Hendreladus in Ystradgynlais to allow it to become a police station.

Planning agent Oliver Hanney of Asbri Planning Ltd explained the proposal in a planning statement.

Mr Hanney said: “The proposal seeks to provide office and administration space for Dyfed-Powys Police and mirrors the activities currently undertaken at the existing Ystradgynlais Police Station.

“The proposed development will comprise 10 work stations for use by Dyfed-Powys Police staff.

“The scheme does not include any detention areas or prisoner holding cells.

“It is envisaged that a total of 21 members of staff will be based at the site and approximately 13 will be on site during a typical day.”

The reason for the proposal, according to Mr Hanney, is that the existing police station in the town is “currently in a poor condition”.

Mr Hanney continued: “This has led Dyfed-Powys Police to explore alternative premises in Ystradgynlais.

“The proposed move to Hendreladus would represent a collaborative occupation with PCC and we understand this follows a wider strategy involving the co-location of public service providers.”

The police would be based in the north wing of the property, while PCC would occupy the south wing and the first floor. The entrance and lobby would be shared space.

Mr Hanney continued: “The office building itself comprises part single, part two-storey accommodation and is set out in the form of two wings converging upon a central atrium, which acts as the main internal entrance point, with a glazed external entrance canopy.

“The two wings are primarily ground-floor use only, whilst the atrium area hosts the first-floor internal areas.”

The offices are on the north-eastern periphery of Ystradgynlais and 875 metres from the town centre.

Mr Hanney said: “The site occupies a highly sustainable location within the settlement of Ystradgynlais, situated a short distance from a range of services and facilities found in the immediate locality.

“This includes a convenience store, school, community centre, public open space and public house within an 800-metre radius of the application site.

“In addition to nearby services and facilities, the site is highly accessible via forms of sustainable public transport and active travel.”

Mr Hanney added: “To conclude, we believe the proposals represent a policy-compliant scheme when considered against the relevant local and national-level planning policies.”

A decision on the application is due on November 30.

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