Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A council’s predicted year end overspend has increased by nearly £2 million pounds in just two months.

The latest financial update for Monmouthshire County Council has shown a projected overspend at the end of the financial year has increased from £464,000, based on spending at the start of the financial year, to £2.45m pounds.

The lower figure was reported to the council’s overview and scrutiny committee in September with the latest figure for the second update, covering the first six months of the financial year up to September, presented at its November meeting.

Councillor Ben Callard, the Labour cabinet member responsible for finance, told the committee: “That is a deterioration of almost £2m in a relatively short period and is particularly driven by an increase in the cost of care packages in adults and children’s care.”

However a £1m contingency fund built into the council’s 2026/27 budget hasn’t yet been allocated with council departments instead told to find further savings, including through a partial recruitment freeze.

Social services is expected to finish £1.5m over its agreed budget. Cllr Callard stated an increase in people being discharged from hospital, with increasing care needs, and 19 children entering the council’s care during the period, with 10 requiring external placements, have pushed up costs.

Delays in opening its own in house care homes have also contributed the council’s failure to make all of its already planned savings, though councillors were told two homes are due to open later this year which it is anticipated will reduce care bills.

The overspending is offset by underspends in some other council departments, though Cllr Callard also reminded the committee the council also holds a reserve covering overspends by its schools.

Some additional grant funding has reduced the projected end of year school deficit figure from £9.3m to £8.4m with 16 schools expected to finish the year in deficit.

But Cllr Callard said the additional grants hasn’t addressed “underlying” issues and schools are still expected to draw down £1.5m from the reserve this year.

Committee member Conservative Martin Newell suggested it should look at finances in greater detail and said it appeared the council was approaching a “crisis point” adding: “We may need to keep a closer eye on this.”

Cllr Callard said the council is taking action to address the predicted overspends and said: “I wouldn’t say we are at a crisis point”.

Deputy chief executive Peter Davies, who is the most senior financial officer, reminded the committee the current predicted overspend is a one per cent variance against its approved budget and action continues to be taken to address it.