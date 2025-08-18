Council opens town centre rapid electric vehicle charging points

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

People can now charge their electric vehicles at three town centre car parks in Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT).

The council has announced that there are new 50 kw (kilowatt) direct current rapid chargers which are ready to use at Aberdare Library car park, Tonypandy lower car park, and Pontypridd’s Goods Yard car park.

The installation of electric vehicle charging areas is part of the council’s goal to become a carbon-neutral local authority by 2030.

Cardiff Capital Region

RCT Council has worked with the Cardiff Capital Region, Welsh Government, and UK Government on the installation of 76 electric vehicle chargers at 65 community locations in the county borough since the first installations were completed in May 2022.

The council is aiming for 90% of residents to be within a mile of a charger by the end of the decade.

The council says these charging points will give people a substantial charge in about an hour.

Councillor Maureen Webber BEM, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member with responsibility for climate change said, said: “We’ve come a long way with support from the Welsh Government and our partners. These new rapid chargers are another big step towards making everyday EV use more practical and convenient for everyone in our communities.

“Electric vehicle drivers can now visit Aberdare, Pontypridd, and Tonypandy town centres for shopping or having a meal while their electric cars or vans are receiving a rapid recharge over the period of their stay.”

As part of phase one the council got funding after working closely with the Cardiff Capital Region for more than 70 installations across 31 sites including mix of 7kw and 22kw chargers.

Phase two

In phase two the council got further funding from UK Government for 26 more locations including public, community centre, and leisure/education site car parks.

The council said this will be complemented by funding from Welsh Government and the Cardiff Capital Region.

Other installations as a result of external funding such as the Welsh Government’s Ultra-Low Emission Vehicle (ULEV) Transformation Fund and the Sports for All Grant include Cynon Valley Indoor Bowls, Dare Community Sports Hall, several units at Robertstown Business Park, Aberdare Cemetery, Bronwydd Pool, Llwydcoed Crematorium, Rhondda Fach Sports Centre, Trealaw Cemetery, and Treorchy Cemetery.

