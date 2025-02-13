Council opposes closure of local post office

Lewis Smith – Local democracy reporter

Members of Bridgend council have unanimously backed a motion opposing the potential closure of crown post offices across the country including one that is currently at risk in Bridgend town centre.

The move was put forward by Labour Councillor Heidi Bennett of Pen-y-fai at a recent full council meeting where she spoke of the “vital role that crown post offices play in many communities”.

It comes after announcements from the Post Office in 2024 that more than 100 crown branches across the country could close with around 1,000 workers in the postal sector now at risk.

Franchise

The difference between a normal post office and a crown post office is that a crown post office is a larger branch managed directly by Post Office Limited whereas most post offices are run by franchise partners.

There is currently only one crown post office located in Bridgend county borough, based in Dunraven Place in Bridgend town centre, with members noting the “significant impact” on families, communities, and local economies that could come as a result of its closure.

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Bennett said: “I put before you this motion today to protect our crown post office here in Bridgend town as well as those across the country from government cuts.

“These institutions are more than just places to send letters and parcels from – they are vital community hubs essential for residents, businesses and workers alike.

“Crown post offices provide crucial services that many people simply cannot do without, from banking and bill payments to passport applications, licences and pensions. They are a lifeline for those who rely on face-to-face services.”

Backed

It was also backed by the deputy leader of the council, Cllr Jane Gebbie, who added: “It is only right and proper that we formerly oppose the proposed closure as indicated in the resolution of the motion before you and I urge all members to support this.”

Following debate the motion was approved unanimously by members of the council, with plans to issue a formal letter of protest to Post Office Ltd and the UK secretary of state for business and trade as well as encouraging local residents to engage in the consultation process to prevent the closure of crown post offices.

They will also offer assistance to Bridgend crown post office workers facing redundancy including providing access to training, employment support, and job retraining initiatives.

