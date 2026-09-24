Council opposes plans to house asylum seekers in seaside resort

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A council has opposed Home Office proposals to house asylum seekers in properties in a popular Welsh seaside resort.

Conwy County Borough Council confirmed it had been consulted in recent weeks over proposals to provide accommodation for asylum seekers in Llandudno.

The Home Office is understood to be considering housing 12 asylum seekers in two HMO-type properties in the town.

Councillors have been informed of the proposals but have been asked not to discuss them because of their sensitive nature.

The council said responsibility for providing asylum accommodation rested with the Home Office, while its own role was to assess the suitability of proposed properties.

It said this included considering local circumstances, the potential impact on the community and the wellbeing of both existing residents and asylum seekers.

The assessment was carried out in consultation with partners and relevant elected representatives before advice was provided to the Home Office.

A Conwy County Borough Council spokeswoman said: “Conwy County Borough Council is committed to providing support to people seeking sanctuary who have been forced to leave their homes due to conflict, persecution, violence, or humanitarian crises.

“Responsibility for providing accommodation for asylum seekers rests with the Home Office.

“In recent weeks, the Council has been consulted by the Home Office on a proposal to accommodate asylum seekers in the Llandudno area.

“The Council’s role is to assess the suitability of proposed residential accommodation and to provide evidence-based advice that focuses on local circumstances, community impacts, and the wellbeing of both existing residents and any potential future occupants.

“This has been carried out in consultation with partners and relevant elected officials to help inform the Home Office’s decision.”

She added: “Based on this assessment, the Council has advised the Home Office that it does not support this proposal.

“The Council cannot comment on or disclose details of accommodation procured by the Home Office.”

Accommodation

A Home Office spokeswoman said the UK Government was seeking alternative accommodation as it worked towards closing asylum hotels.

She said: “We are working to fairly house asylum seekers across the country and will close every asylum hotel by the end of this Parliament – a process which has already helped to save taxpayers £1 billion since the general election.

“Instead, we are moving asylum seekers into alternative accommodation to reduce impact on local communities.

“As part of this work, we will engage with local authorities and police forces to minimise the impact on surrounding areas.”

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