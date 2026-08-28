Council orders removal of poultry sheds built without planning permission

Nation.Cymru staff

Two poultry sheds built without planning permission have been ordered to be removed from land in mid Wales.

The notice from Powys County Council follows an investigation by Planning officers, which found that the Penybont development had been carried out without the necessary planning consent.

Planning rules are intended to ensure the potential impact of developments on local communities, the countryside, wildlife, roads and neighbouring properties is considered before work begins.

The council says the regulations aim to balance new development with protecting the environment and surrounding communities.

Where development takes place without the required permission, the council has a responsibility to investigate and, where appropriate, take formal enforcement action.

Councillor Richard Church, Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said: “Planning rules are in place for a reason. They help ensure that the impact of development is properly considered before work begins. When those rules are not followed, the council has a responsibility to act.

“This enforcement notice reflects our commitment to protecting our communities, countryside and the integrity of the planning system.”

Anyone considering development is encouraged to contact the Council’s Planning Service through its pre-application enquiry service for guidance on whether planning permission is required before work commences.

Pre-application advice is available here.

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