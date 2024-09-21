Council outlines problems with new Senedd constituencies

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A proposed new Senedd constituency could mean candidates “may need a swimming qualification” and elected members may need to get a boat to Cardiff Bay if roads are closed, a councillor has said.

That was the reaction of Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) councillor Will Jones to proposals for new Senedd constituencies at a recent meeting which would see the Rhondda join with Ogmore, Aberafan and Maesteg in one constituency.

The Boundary Commission for Wales has released its initial proposals, with 16 new Senedd constituencies as part of the review ahead of the 2026 elections.

This followed a bill introduced by the Welsh Government to amend the Senedd constituencies called The Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) Bill.

One proposed constituency change affecting RCT would see the Rhondda and Ogmore UK Parliamentary constituency join with Aberafan and Maesteg.

The Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare constituency would also join with Pontypridd.

The Taffs Well council ward would be included in the Cardiff East and North constituency, and the Pontyclun West council ward would be split across the two constituencies of Cardiff West, South and Penarth and Merthyr Tydfil, Aberdare and Pontypridd.

Council discussions

At a meeting of Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT)’s overview and scrutiny committee meeting on Wednesday, September 18, Councillor Will Jones, who represents Treherbert, said: “Does it mean that all candidates will have to have a swimming qualification?”

If the Rhigos and Maerdy mountain roads are closed, there’s a blockage in Porth, it would mean going up over the Bwlch if it’s open then down into Maesteg and then elected members would have to get a boat from Porthcawl or Aberavon to get to Cardiff Bay, the committee heard.

He said that while he was exaggerating, it is clear that the people making the changes did not know the area.

Councillor Craig Middle, who represents Penygraig in the Rhondda, said: “We’re going from one extreme to the other.”

He said he doesn’t understand the principle of aligning with UK parliamentary boundaries because Wales is devolved.

Cllr Middle said there’s no thought given to the alignment of local authorities, unitary health boards or the old Lord Lieutentant’s county, which is now Cwm Taf Morgannwg.

He queried the remit of these constituency MSs: “if it’s so broad, they cannot represent or be elected by the local community because they’ll be so disconnected geographically with trying to cover an area it is impossible to be a constituency elected Member of the Senedd.

“I think this report is absolutely flawed and absolutely ridiculous. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Councillor Scott Emmanuel, councillor for Treherbert, said: “God help anyone knocking doors in Pontyclun West.”

He said he’s “not very keen at all” on the proposals for the Rhondda and that the name itself suggests, by having to bolt two constituency names together, that they’ve got very little commonality geographically and historically.

In terms of the view that there are good road links between the two areas, he suggested they should drive over the Bwlch.

Councillor Sera Evans, who represents Treorchy, said the Bwlch mountain road to reach Aberafan and Ogmore is treacherous in the winter and is the highest A-class road in Britain.

She said she’d dispute the idea there are “good road links” and said the shared ties and shared sense of character “doesn’t exist” between the Rhondda and areas like Maesteg, Pontycymer and Ogmore.

Cllr Evans said: “It’s going to be extremely challenging for any MS to work across several local authorities, several health boards.”

She added: “I feel it’s unwieldy, irregular and geographically challenging.”

Her solution was to object and propose they have RCT as the constituency.

Councillor Gareth Hughes, who represents Tonypandy, said he believes the Senedd does need more MSs as its function has changed and with the reduction of MPs, having more representation is a good thing.

“I don’t think more politicians is ever going to be popular with the public,” said Cllr Hughes.

