Council-owned land monitored after repeated fly-tipping incidents

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

An oft-used fly tipping site in north Wales is being monitored by the county council after concerns were raised that it could become a costly eyesore.

The car park and garages off Llys Alun, owned by Flintshire County Council, have recently become a dumping ground for untaxed vehicles, old household appliances and other scrap metal causing concern among residents.

The issue was raised at full council by leader of the Liberal Democrat group and Cilcain Cllr Andrew Parkhurst, who accused the council of failing to learn from previous fly-tipping incidents – such as last year’s major clean-up at Riverside Way in Queensferry. That site was also council-owned.

Junkyard

“There is a site owned by Flintshire County Council currently being used as a junkyard for untaxed vehicles and scrap metal. Would he come to the conclusion that the council has learned nothing from its failure to properly manage its own sites?”

Cllr Ted Palmer, Cabinet member for Highways, Assets and Public Protection said that at Queensferry there had been a number of measures taken – including installation of CCTV and regular inspections – to prevent further incidents.

The Rhydymwyn site has now been cleared and is being monitored by the council.

“We were made aware of fly-tipping at Llys Alun car park, which included two abandoned vehicles,” said a council spokesperson.

Removal notice

They continued: “Enforcement officers served one vehicle with a 15-day removal notice in early September and both have since been removed.

“Most smaller waste items have also now been cleared and the council will monitor the site closely. Fly-tipping is a criminal offence and when evidence is found, we take appropriate enforcement action against the offender.”

Cllr Palmer said the authority was also working hard to see a national waste crime strategy imposed in Wales.

“The council is pressing for stronger national measures to tackle waste crime,” he said. “The financial and environmental burden for this unfairly falls on local authorities and communities.”