Council plan to ‘dispose’ of landmark high street building

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to “dispose” of a landmark north Wales building will likely take years to materialise, according to a timetable published by the county council.

The Civic Hall on Conwy’s High Street is back on Rightmove – following previous plans for an aparthotel falling through – with the authority inviting bids from developers, but the final stage in its development is not scheduled until spring 2028.

Conwy County Council is “looking to dispose of the freehold” of the former library building on Castle Street or “by way of a long leasehold interest”.

The authority also says it is “willing to accept a conditional contract” for the property and lands once planning consent is agreed.

But a brochure published on the council’s website reveals the building is unlikely to be developed any time soon.

Instead, the timetable for applications and submissions is scheduled with a series of dates.

Consultation with the applicant is penned in for this autumn/winter, and “committee approval” for any new plans is scheduled in “early 2027”.

But the crucial planning application stage is listed as spring 2028 – two years from now.

The brochure says: “The council will be seeking freehold or long leasehold offers for the property. It is envisaged that the council will engage with the marketplace to explore and fully understand any proposal.

“Prior to submission, discussions with interested parties will be welcomed. The council is not obliged to accept any offer. Any offer taken forward will be presented to the council’s cabinet for approval.”

The brochure also says that “Conwy is an important UNESCO World Heritage Site”, listing the Civic Hall as a “key economic driver” for the town.

“The nature of any future redevelopment of the site is a major consideration from the perspective of both the key economic drivers for the town but also the sensitivity and quality of design required in the context of the site’s prominent location,” the brochure states.

In February councillors complained about the state of the former library’s unsightly exterior.

Bones of contention included the poster-covered front doors, rubbish, and a broken window.

Cllr Goronwy Edwards even described the building as a “bombsite”.

The local democracy reporting service approached several local councillors for comment.

The building has remained vacant since the town library moved to the Culture Centre in 2019.

Nautical Point Limited had planning permission for a mixed use “aparthotel” granted in the summer of 2024, but the company withdrew the plans earlier this year.