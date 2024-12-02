Council planners don’t know how many HMOs are in county borough

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

A council’s planning officers have admitted they don’t know how many house in multiple occupation (HMOs) exist in the county borough.

HMOs are typically properties for single, individual adults who have their own bedrooms but share other communal facilities such as kitchens, bathrooms or living areas.

Licensing scheme

A council licensing scheme for HMOs (houses in multiple occupation) only covers those properties which are three storeys or more in height.

By that measure, there are “only three licensed HMOs in the entirety of Caerphilly County Borough”, according to a report by council planners.

“It should be noted that not all HMOs require a license and in that respect it is unknown how many HMOs there are” in the area, they added.

The comments were made in a report on a proposed HMO for Rhymney, where it was found that type of accommodation made up 0.1% of local properties – at odds with locals’ claims.

Dozens of Rhymney residents who objected to the new HMO in their community have seen their efforts fail to sway council planning officers.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has granted planning permission for the conversion of 33 High Street, which is currently a four-bedroom terraced home, into a seven-bedroom house in multiple occupation.

Concerns

The council received 80 letters objecting to the proposal, with critics listing a litany of concerns about a HMO’s impact on the community.

The planning agent for the application, however, said the conversion would “address the need for affordable housing options”.

The application by Surrey-based Colin Nijenhuis, of Colbuild Properties Ltd, would involve extra bedrooms being created on the ground floor by converting the existing dining room and reducing the size of the living room.

Upstairs, an extra bedroom would be created by dividing an existing bedroom into two.

‘Working professionals’

Planning agents Harvey Bowes Ltd, in a statement to the council, said the High Street development will be “tailored specifically for working professionals”.

“We believe this focus will contribute positively to the community and align with the council’s goals for sustainable and high-quality housing options,” the agents added.

Objectors to the proposals said Rhymney “has enough HMOs”, and feared the proposed property could “impact the character of the area” and put pressure on local services.

“The loss of another family home is not acceptable,” another objector said – and the council also heard concerns about safety, crime and parking.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Twyn Carno ward councillor Carl Cuss said he was also opposed to the application, and expressed worries about the wider impact of HMOs generally.

“Traditional family properties seem to be disappearing instead with a desire for single occupancy accommodation,” he said, adding that he accepted the need for that type of property but not in “such close proximity” to each other.

“We already have other businesses and organisations running emergency housing schemes and HMOs in the area of Rhymney High Street and expanding this HMO would increase the level significantly,” said Cllr Cuss. “Several residents have stated to us, enough is enough.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

