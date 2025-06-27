Council plans to bring care of looked-after children in-house by 2030

Under the Welsh Government plans, any independent organisations that operate ‘for profit’ will no longer be able to offer care services for looked after children from 2030. Organisations that invest all surpluses back into care will remain unaffected.

Flintshire’s strategy is to invest more in family stability and support to reduce the number of children coming into the care and fostering system through early intervention.

Nevertheless, some children will still require the safety net of the care system and that is where significant investment is required.

“Having established effective systems to support children and families on the edge of care our intention is to now focus on reducing the number of children who are supported though out of county arrangements,” said Mr Macleod’s report.

“Our approach is to develop arrangements that better meet the needs of the child, secure improved outcomes are more cost effective and reduce the overall number of residential provisions that the local authority would need to develop to shift from reliance on the ‘for profit’ market.

“We have an established project through a partnership with a local company that provides specialist intensive therapeutic support to children to enable them to safely step down from high cost residential and foster placements. The focus of the project is to take a child-focused approach to transition children and young people from residential care to a family-based setting where their assessed need determines this as being appropriate and is in their best interests.”